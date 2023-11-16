Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board

Cannes in Cairns is pleased to reveal an expert advisory board of some of APAC’s finest creative minds.

Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, no less than 15 leaders have been hand-picked to help shape content for the APAC Festival of Creativity that takes place from 4-7 June 2024.

Check out the advisory board below and stay tuned for more on content, keynotes, workshops and more for Cannes in Cairns 2024. And get your tickets now at a reduced rate before it’s too late!

Adam Ferrier, co-founder, Thinkerbell

Chris Howatson, CEO, Howatson + Company (pictured bottom left)

Esther Clerehan, founder, Clerehan

Josh Faulks, CEO, AANA (pictured bottom centre)

Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India

Kim Pick, group executive creative director, VMLY&R New Zealand

Kirsty Muddle, CEO, Dentsu Creative (pictured top centre)

Mandie van der Merwe, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia (pictured top left)

Mike Rebelo, CEO, Publicis Groupe ANZ

Nabuhiro Arai, senior creative director, TBWA\Hakuhodo (pictured top right)

Rob Galluzzo, CEO, Finch

Rose Herceg, president, WPP

Sunita Gloster AM, non-executive director and advisor (pictured bottom right)

Tom Martin, chief creative officer, Special Group Australia

Tony Harradine, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, Asia Pacific

From Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Mumbai, Japan and more, the combined experience, bold views, groundbreaking work, and global awards haul – matched with inspirational and entrepreneurial vision and action – is purely priceless.

“These leaders are part of the fabric and the culture of the industry”, said Cannes in Cairns content director Pippa Chambers.

“They’ve already had a big impact with their varying disciplines and are only set to achieve far bigger and greater things.

“Content is queen at Cannes in Cairns and with the firepower of this advisory board, I am confident it’ll be an event like no other”.