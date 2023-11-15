The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?

Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year.

These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides forward. From heightened brand awareness to improved ROI, the Crocodile Awards recognise the influential role of creativity in driving business success.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE CAIRNS CROCODILE AWARDS

The APAC market stands out for its unparalleled innovation, creativity, and effectiveness. The inaugural Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards, or simply, the Crocs, will be presented to deserving winners from across the region at next year’s Cannes in Cairns.

These awards are open to agencies from across APAC — not just Australia and New Zealand — working across the full spectrum of advertising, brand experience, media and beyond. That’s right, everyone from major holding companies to pioneering independent agencies is invited and encouraged to submit their best work

We have 20 categories up for grabs (full list below) and the awards will be judged by an incredible panel of esteemed and experienced industry experts. And trust us, if the B&T Awards judging panel is anything to go by, this crop should be simply unbelievable.

Entries will open on 10 January and the winners will be revealed on 6 June at the Cairns Convention Centre.

The categories are:

Brand Experience and Activation Creative Commerce Creative Data Design Digital Craft Direct Entertainment Film Film Craft Healthcare Industry Craft Integrated Media Music Outdoor PR Print & Publishing Radio & Audio Social & Influencer Strategy and Effectiveness

Here are the key dates you need to know:

10 Jan 2024 — Super Early Bird Entries Open

9 Feb — Super Early Bird Entries Close

23 Feb — On Time Entries Close

1 March — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April — Online Judging

18 April — Shortlist Announced

3 June — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Check Out More Info About The Crocodile Awards HERE