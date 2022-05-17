PHD Expands Content Offering As DRUM AU Launches In Australia

PHD Australia has announced the re-structuring and expansion of its content division, taking on the globally recognised DRUM network name.

The new structure and associated branding will roll out across the business, effective immediately.

The move comes off the back of 12 months of continued growth for the division, with brands increasingly looking for more meaningful ways to develop connections with consumers through culture.

Jo Liddell, in her role as national head of DRUM, will continue to lead the 10-plus strong team of content, social, creative and partnership specialists nationally.

Liddell will report into Thomas Hutley in his new role as managing director for OMG Content.

“Brands have never had to work harder to build meaningful connections with consumers against a backdrop of rapid cultural change and competition for their audience’s attention. As a global leader in content and entertainment partnerships, DRUM are perfectly positioned to help brands to navigate this change and to help them to tell authentic product and brand stories through compelling, tune in for, worth watching again, branded content,” Liddell said.

DRUM AU is now the ninth DRUM agency to open its doors within the network and will expand the content offering to include services across:

• Entertainment Partnerships

• Social & Innovation

• Sports Partnerships

• Creative Services

Each of these pillars will have a specialist lead within DRUM, with a dedicated team to support.

This move will also provide an enhanced service offering for brands, with the DRUM AU team able to tap into the capabilities, learnings, and case studies from the global network.

Mark Jarrett, PHD Australia CEO said: “DRUM have shown consistently around the world their ability to create and influence popular culture, I’m so please to see that ambition can now be delivered to our clients here in Australia.”

Luke Southern, Global CEO, DRUM said: “I’m delighted that with the launch of DRUM in Australia, our ninth global office, we will be able to bring our capabilities in content creation and production to clients in this market and help them to navigate the new world of opportunity in commercial entertainment, global partnerships and branded content.”