PHD Becomes OpenAI’s Global Media Agency Of Record

PHD has been named OpenAI’s global media agency of record.

“We can confirm that PHD has been named global media AOR for OpenAI,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more work coming out of the partnership in the near future.“

The move is a significant development in OpenAI’s marketing efforts and it follows the recent appointment of former Coinbase exec Kate Rouch as its first CMO.

When she was hired in December, Rouch said OpenAI would be taking a more proactive approach to its marketing. She has temporarily stepped away from the company following a breast cancer diagnosis.

OpenAI has certainly stepped up its efforts. It ran a Super Bowl spot, created by Accenture Song, that showed ChatGPT as a watershed moment for humanity.

MediaRadar, according to Ad Age, pegged OpenAI’s US media spending at US$19 million for the first quarter of the year, largely due to the Super Bowl spot.