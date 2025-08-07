AdvertisingNewsletter

PHD Becomes OpenAI’s Global Media Agency Of Record

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
1 Min Read
ChatGPT's impression of Sam Altman reading the paper.

PHD has been named OpenAI’s global media agency of record.

“We can confirm that PHD has been named global media AOR for OpenAI,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more work coming out of the partnership in the near future.“

The move is a significant development in OpenAI’s marketing efforts and it follows the recent appointment of former Coinbase exec Kate Rouch as its first CMO.

When she was hired in December, Rouch said OpenAI would be taking a more proactive approach to its marketing. She has temporarily stepped away from the company following a breast cancer diagnosis.

OpenAI has certainly stepped up its efforts. It ran a Super Bowl spot, created by Accenture Song, that showed ChatGPT as a watershed moment for humanity.

MediaRadar, according to Ad Age, pegged OpenAI’s US media spending at US$19 million for the first quarter of the year, largely due to the Super Bowl spot.

Related posts:

  1. Agency Scorecard: PHD
  2. PHD Sets Sail With Spirit Of Tasmania Media Account
  3. Snapchat Revenue Climbs 9% But Losses Widen In Q2 2025
  4. Dentsu Appoints Rob Harvey As Chief Executive Officer ANZ

TAGGED: ,
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

Latest News

John Grono Announces Retirement After Five Remarkable Decades
Studies Say Search Is Dead, So Why Won’t Google Switch Off Life Support?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Panthers Make A Splash With Paddle Australia Partnership
Agency Scorecard: Emotive
Register Lost your password?