Pearman Media & ACMN Appoint CFO

Independent agencies Pearman Media and ACMN are pleased to announce the appointment of David Gerrie as Chief Financial Officer.

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership in the media, entertainment and creative industries, David brings a track record of driving strategic growth and transformation across both multinational networks and independent agencies.

His career includes senior executive roles at leading firms such as Ikon Communications, Starcom Mediavest, ZenithOptimedia and Essence (formerly AKQA Media). Most recently, David served as Chief Financial Officer at luxury interior design firm Blainey North & Associates, demonstrating his versatility across sectors.

The appointment of David Gerrie marks a significant step in Pearman Media and ACMN’s evolution as a full-service agency group, reinforcing their commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to clients.

“David’s appointment marks a pivotal step in our ambition to build an integrated, full-service agency group. Following Pearman’s acquisition of ACMN, a leading full-service agency with deep expertise in the theatre and live entertainment sector, his leadership will help us unlock even more opportunities for clients to tap into a broader range of strategic, creative, and media capabilities as we continue to scale and evolve,” said Dominic Pearman, founder of Pearman.

It is also important to recognise Chrissie Courtman who will be retiring in 2026 after serving as our Financial Controller for over 20 years. Thank you Chrissie for your unwavering commitment and for being such a vital part of our journey.”

Based in Sydney, David will oversee financial strategy and performance across both agencies and work closely with the leadership teams to drive innovation, operational excellence and long-term growth.