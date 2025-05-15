Paramount+, Volvo Cars, Stayz & Hahn Among Val Morgan Cinema Partners On Mission: Impossible 8

Val Morgan Cinema has today announced the major partners for one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, ahead of its Australian release on May 17.

Paramount+, Volvo Cars, Stayz, Hahn, Maker’s Mark, ING Australia, Audible and Allianz and have all secured major national on-screen partnerships in alignment with the film.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these brands on board for the final installment of the hugely anticipated and most successful global film franchises of our time in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning—aligning with what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest cinematic moments of 2025,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema.

“It’s the kind of high-octane blockbuster that will pull everyone in – from die-hard fans to a new wave of thrill-seekers. It’s an unmatched opportunity to connect with audiences alongside one of the world’s biggest action franchises, in the most immersive and impactful advertising environment there is.”

The excitement surrounding Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to build for audiences across Australia, with HOYTS reporting presales tracking 14 per cent higher than the previous film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, at the same point in time.*

“The local marketing campaign for this film has been extensive, so it’s no surprise that presales are already looking strong. This release marks the beginning of a high-powered box office period, with other major franchises like Ballerina, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps releasing right behind it, meaning brands have more opportunities to connect with hard to reach audiences.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opens nationwide May 17.