Papaya Hatches PR Partnership With Pace Farm

Boutique communications agency Papaya has been appointed as the social media agency for egg producer and distributor, Pace Farm.

Following Pace Farm’s recent rebrand with a fresh, fun new look under the tagline “Eggs for Everyone”, Papaya has been brought on to drive consumer brand awareness, boost social presence and support growth through strategic content and channel management.

As part of the program, Papaya will manage social platforms including Instagram and Facebook and deliver a creative mix of organic and paid content tailored to diverse audience segments.

Papaya founder and director, Catherine Slogrove said, “we are delighted to welcome Pace Farm into our portfolio at a significant moment in its brand evolution. This rebrand marks a bold new chapter for an already iconic Australian brand and we’re excited to bring the rebrand to life.”

Grant Dearden, sales & marketing director at Pace Farm, said Papaya’s track record in delivering dynamic content and measurable ROI made them the natural choice.

“Papaya’s deep expertise in FMCG and understanding of our sector gives us confidence they’ll help bring our new brand direction to life in a way that resonates with Australian consumers.”

Pace Farm joins Papaya’s growing portfolio of food, beverage and hospitality clients, including Australian Avocados, Australian Abalone Growers Association, Australian Barramundi Farmers Association, Australian Organic Limited, Bayfield Hotel Group, Bruemar Pork, Paradox Hotels & Resorts.

