Optus Enlists Delta Goodrem & Jason Donovan To Promote Free 7-Day Trial In “No Catch” Campaign Via Emotive

The campaign from Optus via Emotive launches its free 7-day network trial by playfully acknowledging that it sounds almost too good to be true. The campaign features Delta Goodrem and Jason Donovan.

“We’re inviting Australia to experience our award-winning network free for 7 days. No commitment, no credit card, no catch. That’s how confident we are in our network coverage and speed. This campaign marks a change in our stance in the market, and it will be the first of many to come. Optus is on the front foot delivering the kind of innovation and energy consumers desperately need from this category. We’re proud of the product, proud of the work, and we had a lot of fun making it,” said Cam Luby, head of consumer marketing, Optus.

Customers can download the trial on the My Optus app which goes with any eSIM-compatible mobile device.

The “No Catch” campaign playfully acknowledges that although the free trial might sound too good to be true, there really is no catch. You don’t even have to be Delta Goodrem’s assistant or Jason Donovan’s flatmate, which is lucky, because it turns out they can be a bit tricky.

“I just want everyone to know that being my assistant is not bad at all (you can ask her) and that artichokes are, in fact, heartbreaking, because they do have hearts. I loved getting creative with the team and coming up with the campaign – no catch from Optus, other than the artichoke song likely getting stuck in your head,” said Delta Goodrem.

The campaign includes 2 x 60” and 2 x 30”, along with 15”, 10”, 6” assets extending the story in social. These are complemented by a full suite of supporting OOH, digital, and retail comms courtesy of Optus’ internal Yes Agency that promotes just how easy it is to take the trial.

“When Optus asked what the hardest part about being my flatmate would be, I said it would probably be living with my obsession and my shrine, and they said yes that would be quite hard, let’s make it the catch for our no catch campaign – Australia will love it,” said Jason Donovan.

“When an offer comes up that’s too good to be true, you can’t help but think ‘what’s the catch’. With The Optus Network trial, there isn’t one. A beautifully single-minded idea. One we’ve been working closely with Cam and his team that taps into its challenger spirit,” said Darren Wright, group creative director, Emotive.

“And, with the help of Delta Goodrem, Jason Donovan, an artichoke, a wedding dress, and the mighty Ariel Martin and scoundrel crew we’ve done it in a really fun way that we think people are going to love,” added Wright.

The campaign is rolling out nationally across TV, Cinema, OOH, Digital streaming, YouTube, TikTok, IG, OOH, and in-store from 4th August.

Credits:

Client: Optus

Creative: Emotive

Production: Scoundrel

Director: Ariel Martin

Optus:

Managing director: Matt Williams

Head of Consumer Marketing: Cam Luby

Head of Brand: Adam Burling

Marketing Manager: Tom Hennessey