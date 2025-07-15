OOH Revenue Up 19% In Q2

The Out of Home (OOH) industry has reported a net media revenue increase of 19.36% for Q2 2025, reaching $363.6 million, up from $304.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue now accounts for 76.3 per cent of total net media revenue YTD, up from 74.5 per cent this time last year.

“The continued double-digit growth of Out of Home demonstrates the industry’s critical role in today’s media mix,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, OMA CEO. “With OOH delivering the strongest ROI across major media channels, it’s no wonder that we’re seeing sustained investment and confidence within our industry.

“Our members continue to give back with this year being the sixth annual RSL partnership. Over 4,600 assets nationwide displaying the That’s the ANZAC Spirit campaign and reaching over 8.3 million Australians. Since 2020 our members have donated over $35 million in advertising value towards the RSL’s national commemorative campaigns.”

Membership continues to grow, with Stream Outdoor the latest to join the OMA. As a media-owner member, Stream Outdoor contributes digital billboard inventory to the OOH network, delivering high-impact advertising solutions in key locations across Australia.

“Joining the OMA aligns with our commitment to elevating Out of Home through innovation and collaboration. We’re excited to work alongside industry leaders to help shape the future of OOH and deliver meaningful outcomes for brands and communities alike,” said Chris Perera, Stream Outdoor director.

Stream Outdoor brings over 40 years of experience to digital Out of Home, campaigns through premium digital billboards in high-traffic locations. Its approach ensures brands achieve visibility, engagement, and results.

OMA members benefit from access to joint industry initiatives, government advocacy, audience insights, and networking opportunities—all working together to strengthen the channel and accelerate shared growth.