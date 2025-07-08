OAK Is “Giving Winter The Finger” Through ‘Heat Your OAK’ Campaign

OAK is turning up the heat this winter—literally—with a cheeky new campaign that’s bringing its iconic choccy milk into the hot drinks game. ‘Heat Your OAK’ dares Aussies to rethink how they enjoy their favourite flavoured milk by warming it up, and the brand’s making sure this idea is impossible to miss.

OAK is bringing the heat to chilly Melbourne with an interactive bus shelter that lets commuters blast hot air and light up heating elements—creating a real-time, hands-on HOT OAK moment. And leading the charge? None other than our cheeky mascot, Teddy. He’s front and centre across large format sites and street furniture, making sure this bold new way to enjoy OAK is impossible to ignore.

In Sydney, OAK has wrapped double-decker buses and triggered weather-based ads to hit just when the chill sets in.

“We’re not just turning up the heat on OAK—we’re putting our brand right where the action is. By being brave with new media, we’re turning everyday moments into fun, unexpected conversations with our consumers,” said Mal Carseldine, CEO of Lactalis Australia.

The campaign’s heating up online too, with a high-reach Meta blitz showing just how easy it is to warm your OAK—microwave, stovetop, or milk frother (fancy!). Over on TikTok, creator collabs are bringing the laughs, serving up cosy HOT OAK moments with a side of irreverent humour that’s hitting just right with Aussie fans.

‘Heat Your OAK’ runs nationally throughout June and July.

OAK is part of Lactalis Australia’s portfolio of well-known local brands.