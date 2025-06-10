Nova, Nine & Mamamia To Attend IMAA’s Inaugural Sound-Byte Audio Conference For Indie Media Agencies

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has announced its inaugural Sound-Byte conference – a deep dive into the Australian audio industry, framed around the question “Are your media plans in tune with Australia’s growing affection for audio?”

Audio players will attend, including ARN, Southern Cross Austereo, Nova Entertainment, Nine, Mamamia, News Australia, and ATN, audio measurement company GfK, and is supported by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA).

The event is part of IMAA’s Bytes series, with the first Digi-Byte events launching last year.

The Sydney Sound-Byte event, to be held at ARN’s North Sydney office on Thursday 26 June will include a lineup of voices in radio and podcasting – both behind the mic and behind the scenes – as IMAA members get the opportunity to ‘Byte’ into the power of audio and help drive results for their clients.

Sound-Byte will feature a keynote presentation from radio stars and KIIS Breakfast hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, along with sessions featuring a host of experts in the audio industry.

IMAA chair and The Media Store chief operating officer, Jacquie Alley, will lead the “Content is Still King: The Art of Entertainment” panel session, which will feature insights from KIIS Sydney Drive show duo Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw aka Will and Woody, Sofie Formica, 4BC Afternoons Host, and ATN CEO Vic Lurosso, while CRA chief commercial officer, Jo Dick will moderate a discussion on the future of audio, exploring AudioID and measurement, with panellists including Jeremy Adams, head Of operations at GfK ANZ, Michelle Golding, digital strategy director at Nova, and Olly Newton, executive head ‑ LiSTNR Commercial.

The conference will also explore how smart brands can win in podcasting, featuring Belinda Cook, head of audio sales, Mamamia, Dominique McDermott, senior audio strategy manager at News Corp, Mia Stern, head of digital growth at Nine Radio, and Kim Kerton, head of podcast partnerships at Nova Entertainment, and moderated by Grant Tothill, executive head of LiSTNR operations and audience, all delving into how to use podcasting for brand building, integrated storytelling and creative that converts.

“Sound-Byte is an opportunity to bring together the stars and leadership of Australia’s audio industry to share their expertise, insights and experience of the growing national audio landscape,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan said.

“The audio sector is experiencing strong growth, particularly from digital radio and podcasting, with the latest Guideline SMI data for April showing ad revenue growth of almost 13 per cent, its second biggest increase since the COVID pandemic. We’re thrilled to have superstars Kyle and Jackie O on board to present the keynote speech, along with a range of radio hosts and executives, who bring a deep understanding of the sector to our members,” Buchanan added.

“We’re proud to continue to provide opportunities for our members to learn from the best and brightest in the business, and to walk away with actionable insights to take to their clients and campaigns”.

“IMAA’s Sound-Byte event gives direct access to the people shaping the future of audio in Australia and the landscape across broadcast, streaming and podcasting; enabling smarter, more effective strategies. Independent agencies are in a prime position to harness audio’s momentum,” CRA CEO, Lizzie Young said.

A Melbourne event will be announced shortly.