Nine’s Upfronts: The Three FTAs Set To Unite For BVOD Trading Platform

Nine used its upfronts last night to announce its participation in a groundbreaking alliance with Seven, Paramount and OzTAM that will enable advertisers to manage reach and frequency of their programmatic campaigns across 9Now, 7Plus and 10 Play incorporating co-viewing, and creating Total TV measurement with all of their FTA channels.

Here’s all of last night’s upfront announcements from Nine:

NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

Set to launch in 2024, VOZ Streaming will use one of the most advanced TV measurement methodologies in the world to understand cross-platform viewership and assign a universal ID to every viewer behind a device, used to optimise frequency on BVOD and measure deduplicated reach and frequency (R&F) with linear TV.

The privacy-first solution transforms current industry practices limited to anonymous device level frequency management, and sets the gold standard for Total TV trading now and into the future.

For the first time, the Australian industry will have a seamless way to post-analyse the BVOD impressions and TV spot schedule for a campaign to measure the incremental reach that BVOD delivers to broadcast television, using the VOZ database.

Until now VOZ has been focused on providing a planning and measurement solution for Total TV. VOZ Streaming fills the gap by introducing an activation solution – meaning the industry will be able to plan, buy and measure Total TV next year using a single gold standard currency.

VOZ streaming will further supplement 9Now’s existing targeting capability – the most advanced 1st party addressable data capability of any streaming TV platform in Australia. In 2024 OzTAM demographic segments will be offered alongside Nine’s first-party audience segmentation to provide more options for advertisers to reach their target audiences across 9Now.

Nine’s chief sales officer, Michael Stephenson, said: “VOZ Streaming is a complete game changer for our industry as up until this point, products that provide BVOD R&F have been based on anonymous device level data sets. VOZ Streaming takes this to the next level and sets the gold standard for video measurement and activation in this country.

“From a Nine perspective, we are proud to be participating in VOZ Streaming as it provides clients with the Total TV buying solution they’ve been asking for, whilst enabling easy and transparent trading of inventory using the most robust and credible measurement solution in Australia.

“I want to thank Seven, Ten and OzTAM for making this a reality. Between all our businesses, we have created the ultimate system in VOZ Streaming for advertisers to finally have the transparency they need in the video advertising marketplace. Simply put, VOZ Streaming is the most compelling proposition for media buyers looking for scale of audiences, efficiency and ease all in a brand safe environment.”



