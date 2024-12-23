Nine’s Former Sales Boss Michael Stephenson Joins ARN Media

One of Australia’s most experienced media executives will join ARN as chief operating officer in the first quarter of 2025.

ARN has appointed Michael Stephenson as chief operating officer, responsible for leading the company’s commercial strategy and operations.

Stephenson joins after more than 30 years in senior sales roles in TV, most recently at Nine where he was chief sales officer for nearly a decade.

Last week Stephenson revealed he was leaving Nine and rumoured to be heading to another media company. Industry sources tell B&T he has long coveted leading a media company. Joining ARN in a COO role would be a step in that direction.

At ARN, Stephenson will focus on accelerating digital innovation, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering a commercial culture of excellence and creativity.

“Michael’s leadership style and extensive experience make him the ideal candidate to join our executive team as COO,” ARN CEO and managing director Ciaran Davis said.

“His deep relationships with Australia’s top advertisers, proven ability to drive share of advertising, and entrepreneurial approach to foster a collaborative, creative, and inclusive work environment align perfectly with ARN Media’s mission to transform audio entertainment in Australia. Michael will play a key role in advancing our strategic priorities and generating exceptional value for our clients and our shareholders.”

Stephenson’s experience makes him an ideal candidate to step into a COO role, where he will be responsible for steering day to day operations and commercial strategy.

At Nine, Australia’s largest media company with TV, radio, digital and print assets, he was responsible for the development and implementation of Nine’s ‘Total Media’ strategy across its Total Television, Total Publishing and Total Audio assets.

He also led the full integration of all commercial teams following the Nine/Fairfax/Macquarie Radio mergers in 2018 and was a key figure in developing the VOZ and VOZ streaming trading currencies for Total Television.

Stephenson joins a media group that reported annual revenues of $334 million in 2023 with earnings and turnover down due to a soft advertising market. In the first half of 2024, the business stabilised earnings, but has so far been left frustrated in efforts to acquire rival SCA.

ARN is the home of the radio stations Kiis, Gold and CADA, and the podcast network iHeart. It’s star talent includes Kyle & Jackie O, Amanda & Jonesy and Ugly Phil.

“ARN Media is the leader in Australian audio. They have the biggest stars and the biggest brands,” Stephenson said.

“Their commitment to innovation, coupled with their bold vision for the future of audio, is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at ARN Media to unlock new opportunities, deliver value to clients, and shape the future of audio entertainment in Australia.”