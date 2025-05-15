Nine Launches Tasty New Brand Campaign

Nine and Food Brand have revealed new campaign celebrating Australia’s passion for creating culinary memories and reinforce the benefit of having its expertise “in your back pocket”.

The campaign, running until June 15, positions Good Food as the essential companion for discovering and elevating every food moment, and will run across out-of-home, broadcast including BVOD, cinema, press, audio streaming and all social media platforms.

The campaign’s core message, ‘We know Good Food. You can too,’ is brought to life through a TVC using Volumetric Photography. This technology, featuring a Light Field Camera Array, captures unique moments with detail, offering viewers an engaging experience.

The campaign targets food lovers aged 25-54 across Sydney and Melbourne, existing Good Food readers and Good Food Guide users, and the food industry.

“This campaign celebrates Australians’ passion for food and showcases Good Food as the essential companion for every food lover”, said Vera Straubinger, head of brand and acquisition, Nine. “The new Good Food app puts that unmatched culinary intel at your fingertips.”

Good Food will host interactive brand activations on Enmore Road, Newtown (Sydney) and Fitzroy Street, St Kilda (Melbourne) from May 19th, offering food lovers a chance to experience the benefit of having Good Food “in your back pocket,” with access to delicious recipes and restaurant recommendations, providing inspiration and solutions to the perennial question – “What’s for dinner?”

With commuters and foot traffic able to access a curated selection of Good Food recipes by pressing a button that will feature on the digital billboard, the interactive site creatively brings the brand alive.

“There is nothing on the market like the Good Food app. While there are cooking apps, and apps that help you discover restaurants, none combine the two. The food space is cluttered, but this app helps cut through the noise with local expertise, reliability and daily cooking inspiration,” said Sarah Norris, head of Good Food.

“With money tighter than ever, having guidance on what’s worth your dollars in a sea of dining and cooking options, and being able to trust those recommendations, makes the Good Food app very handy.”

The campaign celebrates the joy of everyday food moments and features real families, couples and friends”, added Olivia Altavilla, Director.

“Working with our multi camera array not only makes the food look amazing, but also allows us to tell a truly intimate story with every little imperfection and detail. Let’s eat!”.

Explaining how the use of Volumetric Photography adds to the creative, Ryan Petie, executive creative director, Publicis Worldwide Australia, said: “In the absence of someone inventing Taste-O-Vision, this was the most immersive way we could bring Good Food’s passion and expertise around food to our viewers”.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Nine

Director, Audience Growth: Aimie Rigas

Head of Brand & Acquisition: Vera Straubinger

Marketing Lead, Brand & Acquisition – Metros: Kymberley Joseph

Marketing Manager, Brand & Acquisition – Metros: Annabel Nicholas

In House Design: Hannah Eldridge

Agency: Publicis Worldwide Australia

Managing Director: Simone Waugh

Executive Creative Director: Ryan Petie

Strategy Director: Swati Shivshankar

Creative Director: Lee Griffin

Creative: Josh Gilsenan

Executive Production Director: Vicki Lee

General Manager/Chief Client Partner: Jude Johannesen

Senior Account Director: Mary Graham

Account Executive: Matisse Sipa Borgeaud

Production Company: The Producers