Nike Takes Steps To Enter The Metaverse With Virtual Sneaker Plans
By Mary Madigan
Nike seems to be following in the footsteps of Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse as the footwear company takes steps to start making and selling virtual Nike sneakers.

According to CNBC, Nike has filed for virtual goods trademarks, and the brand seems to be attempting to trademark all the classics, such as “Just Do It” and “Air Jordans,” basically it seems like the footwear giant plans to launch itself into the virtual world.

Interestingly, Nike is also hiring for a bunch of new technology-based roles, virtual material and footwear designers, the job listing describes the role as, “this role sits in the digital product creation group, a team focusing on igniting the digital and virtual revolution at Nike.”

The jobs have also been listed on the Metaverse Jobs site that advertises jobs specifically for the virtual world.

Nike has dipped its toes into the virtual world before, it partnered with the video game Fortnight – the characters in the game wore Nikes.

Pretty smart when you consider Nike has built so much of its profile by getting the best athletes to wear its shoes, why not take that strategy virtual?

Of course much like Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, still not much is really known about how Nike plans to go virtual, but it is clear Nike won’t be left behind and plans to be a trailblazer in the virtual space.

