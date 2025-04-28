Nexxen Launches nexAI: A New AI Suite Promising To Enhance Advertising Campaigns

Nexxen has announced the launch of nexAI, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered assistants and features, vertically integrated across the core pillars of its end-to-end platform. Fundamentally elevating every stage of the advertising life cycle, nexai takes a transparent approach to planning and activation as well as optimisation and monetisation, continuously iterating and improving to deliver greater efficiency.

Nexxen’s unified platform — a single, connected ecosystem comprising a demand-side platform (“DSP”), supply-side platform (“SSP”) and the Nexxen Data Platform, as well as in-house creative studio, Nexxen Studio — enables seamless communication and continuous improvement across all components. nexAI further amplifies these capabilities through machine learning and generative AI, enabling superior results for advertisers, agencies and publishers throughout the campaign journey.

“Our clients are continuing to lean into data and technology to navigate the fragmented media landscape, and nexAI meets this evolving need,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Nexxen. “By integrating AI across our unified platform – and leveraging our existing data to inform these capabilities – we’re not just adding features; we’re fundamentally transforming the way campaigns are run and inventory is monetised.”

Specifically, nexAI leverages the company’s advanced and exclusive data to deliver enhancements across four key areas:

Planning: Improved audience planning, forecasting and strategic recommendations powered by AI offer greater clarity and insight

Activation: AI-driven automation streamlines campaign setup and management

Optimisation: nexAI continuously monitors and optimizes campaigns in real time, leveraging machine learning to maximize performance and ROI; this includes advanced algorithms that evolve and adapt, exponentially improving over time through iterative learning

Monetisation: Publishers benefit from AI-driven yield optimization and increased transparency, ensuring maximum revenue generation

“Sifting through campaign data to uncover meaningful insights can take hours, but nexAI puts that power at our fingertips in an instant,” said Jamie Snider, director of digital strategy, Assembly Global. “By streamlining reporting and optimization, it lets us spend less time digging and more time driving real results for clients.”

“By automating data and insight collection, nexAI will streamline our team’s workflow, allowing us to shift focus to higher-value strategic initiatives and discovering new growth opportunities for our clients,” said Brian Binder, senior innovation and growth director, TV, Audio & Display, Tinuiti.

The first of these generative AI advancements will include an in-platform assistant, natively integrated into Nexxen DSP, designed to streamline workflows and elevate campaign performance while prioritising transparency and user control. At the outset, the nexAI DSP assistant will provide users with seamless access to complex campaign insights, saving advertisers time and resources. In future releases, clients will gain robust optimisation recommendations that can be applied directly via the assistant and focus on driving greater return-on-ad-spend, with additional announcements to follow throughout the year.