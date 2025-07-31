News Australia Relaunches Commercial Video Proposition Via Tubi

News Australia is relaunching its commercial video proposition with ‘All Screens for All Australians’, transforming how brands connect with audiences at scale across mobile, tablet, desktop and CTV.

News’ short-form video products and content, combined with Tubi’s free, ad-supported streaming service, delivers brands connectivity throughout the entire day. Advertisers will reach audiences

from the moment they wake up and check the headlines on their phone, to the evening when households wind down with entertainment on Tubi.

“Our ‘All Screens for All Australians’ proposition is the most powerful unified buy in the country,” said Lou Barrett, News Australia, client partnerships managing director.

“With one billion videos consumed on our network in the last 12 months alone, we can connect advertisers with more than five million of Australia’s online video viewers through premium content in premium contexts. This comprehensive offering provides targeted solutions for every strategy, every screen and every plan.”

New opportunities for clients:

Video Reach and View: Unifies News Australia’s short-form in-stream and in-feed video assets, providing brands with a single, highly scalable solution for both reach and engagement.

A New Era in Technology: A new adaptive video player to support short-form video across the News network enabling seamless playbacks, greater user controls, improved ad integration and faster loading times.

Targeted CTV: Extends Intent connect’s market leading audience and personalisation capabilities to Tubi’s connected TV environment. New segments include enhanced data as well as advanced addressable segments like interests, category intent and shoppers.

Enhanced Tubi Integrations: The latest advancements in advertising with the launch of the First Ad Takeover and Tubi Timeout offering new opportunities to own the living room.

“Tubi doesn’t replace what we’ve built, it completes it. Since we entered an exclusive partnership with Tubi in March, we have seen viewer hours surge by 30 per cent,” added Pippa Leary, managing director and publisher Free News and Lifestyle.

“Our video offering now spans every screen Australians use from the fast scroll to the evening stream, from lean-in contexts to lean-back entertainment, from breaking news to binge-worthy rabbit holes. It’s this powerful combination of News and Tubi, short and long, desktop, mobile, tablet, and connected TV in the living room that gives brands an effective way to connect with all Australians.”

The All Screens for All Australians offering was unveiled at an event in Sydney today hosted by Lou Barrett, featuring Pippa Leary and special guest Tubi International senior vice president

and managing director David Salmon.