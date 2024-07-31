Newly Created Adelaide University Unveils Brand Design By Lippincott

The newly created Adelaide University has unveiled its brand design and strategy in partnership with global creative consultancy, Lippincott.

Open to students from January 2026, Adelaide University will combine the strengths of its founding institutions, the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, marking a major step in the state’s education system.

Tasked with creating a brand that merges the legacy of two institutions and differentiates the new educator, Lippincott’s remit included the development of a central brand strategy and expression including the core positioning, identity, visual system, brand voice, and digital toolkit.

“The higher education sector is at a pivotal moment of change, as more people opt for nontraditional paths to success and disruptive technologies are redefining learning. Our biggest challenge was combining the rich legacies of two storied universities into a singular brand that really connects with the next generation of students, staff, academics, and wider stakeholders beyond the campus alone,” said Graham Harvey, senior partner at Lippincott.

Lippincott’s design strategy sought to do three key things: elevate Adelaide as a destination to students, partners, and stakeholders, both domestically and globally, maintain the prestigious heritage of both universities, and evoke Adelaide University’s unified mission to be a future-facing, progressive institution committed to driving positive change.

“Adelaide University’s vision is fresh and forward-facing, so we moved past the traditional university cues of ornate crests and antiquated Latin mottos. Our design approach reflects the new institution’s wider vision to establish a relevant brand that forges lasting, meaningful connections,” said Dan Vasconcelos, partner at Lippincott and the project’s creative director.

“Weaving the golden thread of our two quite distinct universities together into a singular, authentic brand is no easy feat, and we are impressed with the outcome,” said Sarah Cutbush, chief marketing and communications officer at University of South Australia.

“Lippincott’s exceptional design and strategy work expertly matches our ambitious and confident mission: empowering our learners to unlock their potential and transform themselves, their communities, and the world,” added Benjamin Grindlay, chief marketing officer at The University of Adelaide.

Lippincott’s brand strategy and design were informed by interviews with leaders and academic experts from both universities, a rigorous global competitor analysis, and insights from a survey of thousands of current and prospective stakeholders in Australia and internationally. The work was completed in partnership with Adelaide-based FULLER, which provided local context and connection that informed the brand solution.

Adelaide University is Lippincott’s first public sector client in Australia and its largest global university project. Having supported Australian clients over the past decades from its global locations, the pedigreed consultancy opened its Sydney office in September 2022 under the helm of Graham Harvey, reinforcing its commitment to helping create, grow, and transform Australian brands.

The new Adelaide University brand has now launched and is being promoted across key international markets. A domestic campaign will launch in Australia in 2025, to support the first cohort of students in January 2026.