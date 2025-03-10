New Zealand National Team Signs Kathmandu As Official Apparel Partner

The New Zealand Team will be sporting a new kit at future Olympic and Commonwealth Games, with deep connections to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Kathmandu is the new official apparel partner of the New Zealand Team. The Certified B Corporation signed a four-year initial partnership to provide athletes’ training and village kit along with the Team’s uniforms for the opening, closing, and podium ceremonies.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nicki Nicol said there are clear synergies with Kathmandu, making the partnership an obvious choice for the New Zealand Team.

“We’re extremely proud to announce this partnership. Both organisations are deeply committed to performance, quality, innovation, and share deep roots in Aotearoa New Zealand. From this land, we’ve grown, forged new paths, and made an impact on the world stage. This is a partnership that honours New Zealand’s heritage and future potential.”

Founded in 1987, Kathmandu has grown from a small New Zealand-based retailer to Australasia’s number one outdoor apparel brand, still based in Ōtautahi Christchurch and now truly global.

Kathmandu chief executive officer (CEO) Megan Welch said this partnership is a significant milestone. “Our innovative and responsibly-made gear and apparel will empower our country’s elite athletes to excel, perform at their best, and proudly fly the New Zealand flag on the global stage.”

“Our product team has a long history of pushing industry boundaries – particularly when it comes to sustainability and innovation. In the 1990s they were one of the first to develop a fleece made from plastic bottles. Now we’re creating world-leading, high performance garments using fabrics made with recycled car tyres and captured carbon emissions.”

Nicol said Kathmandu’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility was a core driver in forming the partnership. “Kathmandu’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the values of the New Zealand Team and the Olympic Charter. New Zealanders care deeply about where their products come from and how they’re made – we now have a leader in sustainable product innovation backing our team.”

The New Zealand Team will wear the first Kathmandu-designed kit at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games (6-22 February 2026). Further kit will be unveiled at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (2026), the Olympic Summer Youth Games in Daka (2026), and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles (2028). Kathmandu will also proudly support future Olympians, kitting out athletes competing at the Pre-Elite Games and Pacific Games. Plans are also underway to develop supporters’ gear so New Zealanders can celebrate our athletes.

Kathmandu’s general manager (GM) of product Karinda Robinson said the team has already begun work. “In the spirit of partnership, this is a collaborative design process, and we’ve already met with some of the NZOC team. While all Kathmandu gear is made for performance, our goal here is to design kits that act like an extension of the athletes themselves.”

Karinda said every garment will be robustly tested for quality, a standard practice for Kathmandu products.

“We use some of the most sustainable materials available, and we do not compromise on performance. Our product goes through a rigorous testing process from material stage through final concept.”

Nicol said the New Zealand Team is genuinely excited for Kathmandu to design and deliver a very special kit; design details will remain confidential until the kit is officially unveiled.

“We trust Kathmandu will deliver quality product for the athletes while considering the planet. We cannot wait to see the rings and fern on the new Kathmandu kit. This is a meaningful partnership that we are very proud of.”