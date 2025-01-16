New Music Supervision Firm The Music Soups Launches

Emily Norton and Kaitlyn Pearce have announced the launch of The Music Soups, a new full-service music supervision company specialising in film, TV and advertising.

The Music Soups said it hopes to bring a fresh approach to music supervision for clients with a focus on creativity.

Offering expertise across music selection, clearance, and negotiation, The Music Soups specialise in brand partnerships, and re-recording tracks, leveraging a global network to negotiate deals for advertisers, film and TV.

With 25 years of combined experience negotiating music licenses with the world’s biggest artists, brands, and broadcasters, Norton and Pearce have held key roles at Universal, Sony, BMG, APRA/AMCOS, Peermusic, and Audio Network.

“We are seeing a huge demand across the industry for nimble, creative solutions for music supervision – often at speed. Working with Kaitlyn to offer something new, built for a market that’s in a state of disruption, has been incredible. We’re winning projects because clients are looking for something different, and that’s where we want to focus,” Norton said.

With the industry moving faster, The Music Soups has presence in the UK and Australia, with 24/7 music licensing support across two major creative hubs.

“We’ve been winning some projects because we can balance the creativity and also deliver at speed – it’s unusual for an indie to be able to operate 24/7. We’re seeing a London presence being an advantage for a lot of clients,” Pearce said.