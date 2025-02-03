New Coopers Campaign Sees Special & Glue Society Create Original Artworks By The Hundred

Coopers Brewery has launched a new campaign that brings to life hundreds of original assets through a collaboration between Special, Glue Society, and hundreds of Coopers fans.
The brewer said it was time to show the country that ‘Forever Original’ wasn’t just a tagline, it is an undying commitment to be original. This commitment was brought to life across the country as hundreds of ads that are certified 1 of 1 originals.
Creators, artists, originators and Coopers drinkers from all across the country tapped in to create their own beer-inspired originals. Sheep, scrap metal, ice, pastels and plasticine were just some of the chosen mediums. Even the campaign soundtrack is an original, brought to life using Coopers stubbies as the instrument.
This resulted in an outdoor campaign where every billboard, bus shelter, airport, rail, hand painted mural, and even digital placement is a unique one-of-a-kind creation. The campaign extends across social, cinema and film — basically wherever you see an ad for Coopers, you’ll see something completely unique and truly Forever Original.
“Originality means many things to many people, but one thing is for sure, it’s a virtue that the world needs now more than ever. Coopers doubling down on this long-held belief sets an exciting path for the brand to continue to walk the walk, originally,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special.
Coopers national marketing manager, Kate Dowd, added, “Originality has always been part of our DNA as a brand, and this campaign exemplifies what being Forever Original means – starting with a beer glass, a recognisable piece of iconography in our category and bringing it to life in unique, original ways.”
CREDITS
Client: Coopers
National Marketing Manager: Kate Dowd
National Campaign Manager: Lucy Noblet
Social and Digital Manager: Aaron Child
Category, Insights & Innovation Manager: Duncan Ashcroft
Agency:
CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans
CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber
CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
Senior Strategist: Laura Wiseman
ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald
CD: Peter Cvetkovski, Adam Ferrie
Creatives: Lauren Regolini, Locki Choi
Freelance Creatives: Christian Duffy, Sean Larkin
Design Director: Daniel Jones
Design: Sarah Ristevski
Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons
Head of Stills Production: Nick Lilley
Senior Stills Producer: Di Williams
Retouching: Nick Mueller
Finished Art: Jen Bailey, John Rivera
Production Coordinator: Aleisha Winslow
Team Lead: Georgia Newton, Ollie May
Business Director: Marnie Dunn
Business Manager: Tamara Young, Sascha Jacobs
Art + Directing Collective: Glue Society
Production Company: Revolver
Managing Director / Co-owner: Michael Ritchie
EP/Partner: Pip Smart
Executive Producers: Michael Ritchie, Pip Smart & Jasmin Helliar
Director: Paul Bruty
Producer: Lib Kelly
Cinematographer: Will Robertson
Art Coordinator: Helen Psychogios
Photography: Will Robertson, Anna Pogossova, Ben Sullivan & Ryan Achilles Stamatiades
Post production company: Glue Society Studios
Post Producer: Lib Kelly
Editor: Luke Crethar
Colour/Online: Scott Stirling
Sound Design: Rumble Studios
Music/Sound EP: Michael Gie
Engineer: Daniel William
Music Production: Rumble Studios
Composer: Rino Darusman
Media Agency: KWPX
Media Director: Maddy Papilion
Digital Media Director: Oliver Whelan
Media Manager: Kate Moroney