New Coopers Campaign Sees Special & Glue Society Create Original Artworks By The Hundred

Coopers Brewery has launched a new campaign that brings to life hundreds of original assets through a collaboration between Special, Glue Society, and hundreds of Coopers fans.

The brewer said it was time to show the country that ‘Forever Original’ wasn’t just a tagline, it is an undying commitment to be original. This commitment was brought to life across the country as hundreds of ads that are certified 1 of 1 originals.

Creators, artists, originators and Coopers drinkers from all across the country tapped in to create their own beer-inspired originals. Sheep, scrap metal, ice, pastels and plasticine were just some of the chosen mediums. Even the campaign soundtrack is an original, brought to life using Coopers stubbies as the instrument.

This resulted in an outdoor campaign where every billboard, bus shelter, airport, rail, hand painted mural, and even digital placement is a unique one-of-a-kind creation. The campaign extends across social, cinema and film — basically wherever you see an ad for Coopers, you’ll see something completely unique and truly Forever Original.

“Originality means many things to many people, but one thing is for sure, it’s a virtue that the world needs now more than ever. Coopers doubling down on this long-held belief sets an exciting path for the brand to continue to walk the walk, originally,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special.

Coopers national marketing manager, Kate Dowd, added, “Originality has always been part of our DNA as a brand, and this campaign exemplifies what being Forever Original means – starting with a beer glass, a recognisable piece of iconography in our category and bringing it to life in unique, original ways.”

CREDITS

Client: Coopers

National Marketing Manager: Kate Dowd

National Campaign Manager: Lucy Noblet

Social and Digital Manager: Aaron Child

Category, Insights & Innovation Manager: Duncan Ashcroft

Agency:

CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans

CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis

Senior Strategist: Laura Wiseman

ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

CD: Peter Cvetkovski, Adam Ferrie

Creatives: Lauren Regolini, Locki Choi

Freelance Creatives: Christian Duffy, Sean Larkin

Design Director: Daniel Jones

Design: Sarah Ristevski

Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons

Head of Stills Production: Nick Lilley

Senior Stills Producer: Di Williams

Retouching: Nick Mueller

Finished Art: Jen Bailey, John Rivera

Production Coordinator: Aleisha Winslow

Team Lead: Georgia Newton, Ollie May

Business Director: Marnie Dunn

Business Manager: Tamara Young, Sascha Jacobs

Art + Directing Collective: Glue Society

Production Company: Revolver

Managing Director / Co-owner: Michael Ritchie

EP/Partner: Pip Smart

Executive Producers: Michael Ritchie, Pip Smart & Jasmin Helliar

Director: Paul Bruty

Producer: Lib Kelly

Cinematographer: Will Robertson

Art Coordinator: Helen Psychogios

Photography: Will Robertson, Anna Pogossova, Ben Sullivan & Ryan Achilles Stamatiades

Post production company: Glue Society Studios

Post Producer: Lib Kelly

Editor: Luke Crethar

Colour/Online: Scott Stirling

Sound Design: Rumble Studios

Music/Sound EP: Michael Gie

Engineer: Daniel William

Music Production: Rumble Studios

Composer: Rino Darusman

Media Agency: KWPX

Media Director: Maddy Papilion

Digital Media Director: Oliver Whelan

Media Manager: Kate Moroney