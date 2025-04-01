Nature Adds Seasoned Experts To Fuel Capability Across Australia

Strategic insights consultancy Nature has announced five new appointments across its Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane offices.

This move reinforces the company’s focus on building expertise to support clients with market leading and tech-enabled evidence-based advice.

The hires follow a period of strong growth across the eastern seaboard, with particularly strong momentum being achieved by Nature’s qualitative offering, led by Christine O’Keefe.

Jed Larwood joins as senior consultant in the Qualitative practice and is based in Brisbane. His background includes working for the Department of Transport and Main Roads, prior to this he was a Strategist at The Lab.

In Sydney, Flora Delecour joins as senior associate director, bringing extensive research expertise from Edentify, where she previously served as research project director. Lauren Boubouras comes on board as associate director, bringing valuable experience from MetrixLab, where she held the role of associate client director.

In Melbourne, Nature has welcomed Sharon Spargo back as director and head of operations, following her sabbatical. Jessica Holohan comes on board as a Consultant, bringing experience from Opinions in Ireland, where she was a Senior Market Insights Executive.

In a significant internal promotion, Alex Conningham has been appointed senior associate director and head of AI, where he will lead the agency-wide evolution of Nature’s AI capabilities, including its proprietary platform, Aurora.

“These strategic hires across Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane reinforce the momentum we’re experiencing and highlight how we are continuing to build a team that delivers world-class strategic insights for our clients. Our growing qualitative practice and AI capability are just two examples of how we’re strengthening our capabilities and driving meaningful growth,” said Nature founder and managing partner, Chris Crook.

Nature is a data-agnostic, multi-disciplinary consultancy that delivers evidence-based insights to help clients make informed business and marketing decisions. With offices in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, the company is expanding its team and capabilities to better support the evolving needs of its clients.