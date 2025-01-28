AdvertisingNewsletter

Myer Consolidates Creative & Production With Howatson+Company

As part of Myer’s ongoing strategic review to deliver sustained growth and transformation, it has announced the appointment of Howatson+Company as its lead creative and production agency following an extensive market evaluation.

This move reflects Myer’s commitment to building stronger connections with customers through innovative approaches that enhance both creativity and operational efficiency.

Howatson+Company was chosen for its proven strategic excellence, creative innovation, and forward-thinking operating model. Their approach will drive a step change in the volume and quality of content Myer produces, ensuring the brand effectively engages an increasingly diverse audience across a range of platforms and shopping preferences.

This appointment is part of Myer’s broader strategic vision to strengthen its brand, innovate customer experiences, and deliver value to both customers and stakeholders. It marks the conclusion of partnerships with incumbents Clemenger BBDO and Hogarth.

“Howatson+Company demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of our business and the broader retail environment. Their creative platform and operating model will position Myer for future growth and create a competitive edge in how we interact with customers. We are thrilled to welcome them as our creative and production partner,” said Clarabella Burley, chief marketing officer at Myer.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Clemenger BBDO and Hogarth for their invaluable contributions to Myer’s brand and culture over the years. Their teams have played an important role in shaping Myer’s commercial performance, and we thank them for their dedication and expertise,” concluded Burley.

“There are few brands as iconic in the national psyche, and few company leadership teams with a clarity of strategy and energy for impact as Myer. It’s an incredible privilege to be welcomed into the Myer business, and we look forward to contributing with equal passion and impact,” said Chris Howatson, founder and CEO of Howatson+Company.

The transition to Howatson+Company will take effect immediately, with the agency scaling operations over the coming months. This collaboration underscores Myer’s long-term focus on driving innovation and building a sustainable, customer-centric future under its new leadership.

