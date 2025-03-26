Motor Culture Partners With Supercheap Auto To Supercharge Interactive Automotive Events & Activations

Motor Culture Australia has partnered with Supercheap Auto, designed to bring large-scale, interactive automotive events to car fans across Australia.

A feature of these planned collaborative events will be the Supercheap Auto People’s Choice Award, offering winners Supercheap Auto gift cards to celebrate their passion for cars.

Supercheap Auto will enhance these events further through activations, delivering ‘DIY’ education and providing access to products and support.

As part of this collaboration, Supercheap Auto will take on an active role within Motor Culture Australia’s event calendar, providing Supercheap Auto Club members with more touchpoints to explore and participate in exclusive events. Motor Culture members will also have the opportunity to access exclusive deals and engage directly with Supercheap Auto’s wide range of brands.

“This partnership with Supercheap Auto allows us to elevate our events, offering even more value and excitement for enthusiasts. We’re committed to building a community where passion for cars thrives, and Supercheap Auto is the perfect partner to help us achieve that,” Motor Culture Australia CEO Tom said.

“Supercheap Auto has always been dedicated to supporting the car culture in Australia, and partnering with Motor Culture Australia is a fantastic way to deepen that connection. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to connect with the car enthusiast community via activations, content, and exclusive offers at upcoming events,” Supercheap Auto’s general manager, e-commerce and marketing Andre Korte added.