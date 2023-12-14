Morrow Sodali Buys Brand And Communications Agency Designate

Morrow Sodali, a global leader in stakeholder engagement advisory services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Designate, one of Australia’s leading integrated brand communications agencies.

The acquisition of Designate will enable the Morrow Sodali to advise clients across all stages of their brand lifecycle, from formulating strategies for new brands to refreshing identities and content for established ones. Additionally, Designate brings significant experience supporting clients with investor, sustainability, and employee communications, as well as digital experiences to foster meaningful engagement with stakeholders.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Designate has a strong track record advising leading corporate and government clients. Their expertise is highly additive to the Firm’s service offering across strategic and financial communications, public affairs, M&A and activism, proxy solicitation, sustainability and ESG consulting, and research.

Christian Sealey, CEO International, Morrow Sodali, said: “Designate has a long and distinguished track record of enhancing clients’ brand value and crafting strategies that effectively engage stakeholder groups across various mediums and channels. Their expertise, particularly in the areas of investor and sustainability communications, aligns seamlessly with Morrow Sodali’s global strategy to create a unique, highly differentiated, full-service proposition for our clients. After years of collaboration with Designate, we are thrilled to welcome them as part of our global communications team, alongside Citadel-MAGNUS, Powerscourt, and Domestique.”

Ben Fletcher, managing director of Designate said: “We are incredibly excited to join Morrow Sodali, particularly at a time when such a diverse and complementary group of subject matter experts is coming together under one umbrella. Our longstanding collaboration with their team in supporting joint client initiatives has always been positive, and this acquisition will only accelerate what is possible for clients in terms of our combined value add. In addition to creating a more compelling service offering for clients, joining Morrow Sodali also provides greater career opportunities for our team including collaboration with colleagues in other regions.”

Roger Lindeback, Director, Brand & Strategy at Designate said: “Morrow Sodali’s focus on stakeholder engagement services presents a natural fit for Designate and our next chapter as a business. We have always been impressed with the team at Morrow Sodali and their approach to supporting clients. This acquisition will open even greater opportunities for our business and team members in terms of the clients we support, markets we operate in, and more. We look forward to leveraging Morrow Sodali’s global presence and taking full advantage of what our combined businesses have to offer.”

Ransom Langford, Partner at TPG, said: “Australia is an important marketplace for Morrow Sodali, and we are pleased to support further growth in the region with the acquisition of Designate. Their integrated brand and communications offering will enhance Morrow Sodali’s value add for clients, while also complementing the work of other specialist teams, including Domestique which the Firm acquired earlier this month.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.