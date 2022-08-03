Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s

Monnet Cognac, a globally renowned cognac crafted in Cognac, France, has officially launched in Australia and is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s.

Monnet is one of the most historical signatures of the Cognac region, and since its founding in 1838, has become known around the world for its ‘art de vivre’ (bringing people together through the art of living).

It is commonly referred to as the ‘sunny side of cognac’ as it sets itself apart by the liquids radiant glow and brightness. As well as being an iconic signature of Cognac, Monnet Cognac has become famous through Leonetti Capiello’s renowned poster, ‘Sunshine in a glass’, which was illustrated for Monnet in the 1920s.

Made with fine grain French oak, Monnet Cognac offers a fruity eau-de-vie and floral flavour profile with great aromatic richness, and is the result of secular tradition and generations of cellar masters who have turned the cognac into a drink of refinement and pleasure. Monnet’s makers use Ugnic Blanc grape variety to create six sweet signatures with low levels of sugar and acidity, that burst with aromas of apricots, peaches, stone fruits, and white flowers to embody the perfect sunny beverage.

True to tradition, Monnet uses a copper pot still double distillation to produce its cognacs. Aged for a minimum of two years to achieve a greater aromatic richness and finesse, Monnet distils with the lees, a method that reveals the sunny aromas associated with this beloved signature.

Export manager of Monnet Cognac, Austin Cooney, said: “We’re so excited to launch Monnet in Australia, and offer locals a taste of our rich French culture and history. While many know our name, most are yet to experience the taste for themselves, so we are looking forward to sharing this bright side of cognac with a new audience and helping them learn new ways to enjoy cognac: whether it be neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.”

With six Monnet Cognacs now available in Australia, there truly is a style to suit every palate and occasion:

Monnet VS – Monnet VS is aged in Limousin oak casks for a minimum of three years. Sparkling gold in colour, Monnet VS exudes aromas of fresh flowers and delicate spices with a soft touch of vanilla. On the palate, it reveals freshness and finesse, followed by a long, warm finish. RRP $72.99, ABV 40 per cent.

Monnet Sunshine – Monnet Sunshine’s roundness and fruitiness are remarkable, creating a product which is both elegant and accessible. Bright gold with a smooth texture, this SKU boasts warm sunset nuances. Full of aromas of quince jam accents and spring flowers like lilac and daffodils, Monnet Sunshine is smooth with hearty notes of summer fruits such as apricot and peach with a light touch of vanilla and gingerbread. RRP $75.00, ABV 40 per cent.

Monnet VSOP – At the heart of Monnet’s range, VSOP is aged in Limousin oak casks for a minimum of five years. Pure amber in colour, Monnet VSOP reveals spicy aromas of vanilla, dried fruits and hints of leather. On the palate, it is deliciously rich and balanced, with notes of honey, nougat and a long, smooth finish. RRP $82.99, ABV 40 per cent.

Monnet XO Carafe – Monnet Flamboyant is a bright and sophisticated XO decanter inspired by the sun. The Monnet XO decanter embodies a flower about to bloom in the sun. Full of life and energy, it is an ode to what nature and man can do when they work in harmony. RRP $189.99, ABV 40 per cent.

Monnet XXO – Beyond excellence Monnet XXO proposes an unprecedented journey into the exceptional nuances of Cognac. Produced in very small quantities, this rare XXO represents the epitome of Monnet’s savoir-faire, with a perfect roundness associated with a stunning delicacy. RRP X, ABV 40 per cent.

Monnet Salamander – The perfect match of Cognac and gentle spices. The idea behind Salamander is to see Cognac from a different angle: a spirit which is also delicious when mixed with spices and other noble botanicals, as the Salamander is known for its capacity to withstand fire. RRP $41.95, ABV 30 per cent

The Monnet Cognac range is available to purchase nationally at Dan Murphy’s.