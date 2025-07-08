Mitsibushi Motors Celebrates Its 45th Year In Australia Rocking To AC/DC ‘Long Way To The Shop’ Rendition

Mitsubishi Motors are celebrating its 45th year in Australia with a rocking campaign for the new Outlander.

Ahead of their upcoming national tour, AC/DC headline the spots with their iconic anthem, ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)’. Consistently recognised as one of Australia’s most loved rock songs, it’s not only a cracking road trip track, but also one with a humorous cultural connection. For more than 45 years Aussies have been changing the lyrics to sing “it’s a long way to the shop (if you wanna sausage roll).” And it’s that long-running in-joke that sets the stage for this classic Aussie tale from Richards Rose.

Crafted by Scoundrel director Ariel Martin, the launch spot sees a family’s best laid plans ruined by their dog. Despite being in the middle of nowhere, Dad announces that they’re “going to the shop.” As the iconic track kicks in, an epic, cross-country pilgrimage ensues, during which we see that their new Outlander is ‘a bit rock ‘n’ roll.’ With premium tech like Yamaha sound and leather massage seats, it’s a PHEV that’s made for going a long way.

However, when the family arrive at ‘the shop’, they discover they’re not the only ones craving a sausage roll…

“The new Outlander is an impressive piece of kit. Together with this humorous Aussie family adventure, it will create a halo effect for the Masterbrand. And with just the right amount of nostalgia, it’s a very fitting way to celebrate Mitsubishi Motors 45 years in Australia,” said Rob Nazzari, chief operating officer, Mitsubishi Motors Australia.

“’Long way to the Shop’ was one of those ‘imagine if…’ ideas that we couldn’t stop thinking about. Thankfully the stars aligned, and receiving the final nod from Angus Young was a genuine ‘pinch me’ moment,” added Adam Rose, chief creative officer, Richards Rose.

“Huge thanks and congrats to Mitsubishi Motors for again investing in a big idea, and of course to Ariel Martin and the Scoundrel team for bringing this fun, Aussie classic to life. We’re incredibly proud.”

Martin, director at Scoundrel concluded: “It was a thrill to have the opportunity to shoot the Outlander against such a dramatic Australian landscape, and to the tune of such an iconic Aussie track.”

Credits:

Client: Mitsubishi Motors Australia

Chief Executive Officer: Shaun Westcott

Chief Operating Officer: Rob Nazzari

General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Affairs: Sam Wight

Group Marketing Manager – Marketing & Corporate Affairs: Amy Hooper

Marketing Manager – Brand Marketing & Corporate Affairs: Julia Turner

Agency: Richards Rose

Chief Creative Officer: Adam Rose

Executive Creative Director: Alex Stainton

Art Director: David Jones-Hawke

Head of Production: Tanya Hairman

Chief Executive Officer: Digby Richards

Head of Strategy: Joseph Smeaton

Head of Account Management: Kristen Sandberg

Senior Account Manager: Mahoko Waga

Studio Manager: Alistair Donald

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Ariel Martin

Executive Producer: Kate Gooden

Producer: Alex Tizzard

DOP: Sam Chiplin

1st AD: Adam Wareham

Editor: Phoebe Taylor

Post-Production: ARC

Music Supervision: Michael Szumowski, Big Sync Music

Sound Design: Simon Kane, Massive Music

Photographer: Janyon Boshoff

Media: Wavemaker Adelaide