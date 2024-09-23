Mission Australia Calls For Donations To Combat Homelessness Among Older Women

As part of a new campaign, Mission Australia is calling for donations and community support to bolster its efforts in assisting older women facing homelessness and helping them to find a safe home amid Australia’s ongoing housing crisis.

Women over the age of 55 are one of the fastest-growing groups of people experiencing homelessness in Australia. They may have lower retirement savings and superannuation than men and may not own their own home, meaning late-in-life shocks like health concerns, job loss or divorce can hit them hard and leave them particularly vulnerable to homelessness.

Mission Australia’s CEO Sharon Callister said it is hugely concerning that older women are at the forefront of Australia’s housing and homelessness emergency. “Older women may not be able to afford the next rent increase or interest rate hike. A health scare or other change in circumstance can be disastrous for them. These are women who may have worked and cared for others throughout their lives but are left isolated and vulnerable as they age”.

“With the cost of housing and everyday essentials continuing to rise, Mission Australia’s homelessness services saw an 83% increase in women over the age of 55 seeking assistance over three years”.

“Our frontline staff across the country work hard to support everyone who comes through their doors, but the ongoing housing emergency makes it challenging to find secure, long-term housing for people in need”.

“We need continued, significant investment in social and affordable housing to ensure that older women have access to safe and secure housing and the support they need to remain in their homes and communities and age with dignity”.

“I hope those who can, consider donating to help women who are struggling to keep themselves safe and housed”.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated to and supported Mission Australia; we couldn’t have done what we do without your help. All donations help ensure our frontline staff can provide quality support, compassion and care for people at their time of need”.

Mission Australia is one of Australia’s largest charities with more than 160 years of practical and proven experience working with Australians in need. The community services and housing provider has more than 465 programs and services and 2,200 staff working to end homelessness in Australia and ensure people and communities in need can thrive.