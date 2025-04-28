MiQ & Creatalytics Partner Promising To Deliver Smarter Creative Optimisation & Stronger ROI

MiQ Australia has announced an industry-first partnership with creative analytics and insights company Creatalytics, which will see MiQ’s expertise in programmatic TV expand into the creative space.

As video consumption rises, marketers face growing pressure to deliver results across an increasingly fragmented landscape. Each environment comes with distinct viewing behaviours and expectations. Yet, due to high production costs and long lead times, many brands rely on a single video creative across all platforms. The result is missed opportunities, wasted spend, and reduced impact in moments that matter.

Creatalytics has developed a proprietary tool that evaluates how well creative assets are suited to each media channel. Using a framework of proven platform best practice and marketing science, Creatalytics provides marketers with a clear understanding of how each creative asset is set to perform across platforms.

“This partnership will see MiQ bring Creatalytics intelligence to life, by refining and optimising video assets for each platform, ensuring that the right creative reaches the right audience, in the right format, at the right time,” said MiQ JAPAC head of Create, Rhianne Wood.

“MiQ are not just programmatic experts—we also excel in analytics, going beyond activation to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients. This expertise couples perfectly with Creatalytics’ advanced techniques in measuring creative effectiveness and ensures we are supporting our clients in being able to maximise their marketing budgets in the most efficient way possible,” said MiQ ANZ managing director, Fiona Roberts.

“Together, we are perfectly aligning creative and media in a truly data-driven way—turning insight into action and action into measurable impact, helping brands achieve faster, more efficient ROI.

“We are thrilled to be one of Creatalytics’ foundational partners and the only managed service partner in this space. We look forward to some brilliant results for our clients through this partnership.”

Creatalytics managing director, Lisa Overall, said: “Our foundational partnership with MiQ sees Creatalytics™ fulfil the role of creative analyst, helping to bridge the gap between creative ideas and platform-fit creative execution. We’re relishing the opportunity to support brands and agencies in increasing creative impact and improving their Return on Creative Investment [RoCI]. We’re delighted to support MiQ’s analytics expertise in a new area to bring more rigour, relevance, and results to creative in media.”

The new partnership with Creatalytics follows the launch of MiQ’s industry first electoral targeting programmatic solution that enables political advertisers and brands to reach voters by specific electorates. The solution enables political parties and brands to identify and target voters based on their TV consumption habits, including local or national news viewers, bilingual or non-English speaking households, and even viewers of debates and specific news stories.