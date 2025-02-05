MiQ Appoints Programmatic Expert Erin Koedam As NSW Group Account Director

Global programmatic media partner, MiQ, has announced the appointment of programmatic specialist Erin Koedam as its new NSW group account director.

In her new role, Koedam will leverage her extensive programmatic experience to develop new client relationships, while also leading the NSW sales team and operations. She will report to MiQ ANZ commercial director, Stuart Parker.

Koedam brings almost 12 years of media and commercial experience to MiQ, specialising in ad-tech, digital out-of-home and programmatic.

Koedam comes to MiQ from full-stack programmatic digital out-of-home platform, Hivestack by Perion, where she was the vice president of Sales, responsible for driving the uptake of programmatic digital out-of-home trading in the Australian market. As a passionate advocate for the out-of-home sector, she established a track record for securing key partnerships across supply, demand, brand advertisers and agencies, delivering significant year-on-year growth.

Prior to this, Koedam spent nearly eight years at JCDecaux, starting her career as an Account Manager before becoming group sales manager in 2019, leading sales and partnerships for its out-of-home client partners.

“The Group Account Director role for NSW is a crucial one for us. After a lengthy search, we are delighted to have secured such high calibre talent as Erin to join the team. Erin comes highly regarded by the industry, both from agencies and partners alike, and with our 2025 growth plans in place, Erin will be in the perfect position to capitalise on her already-expansive programmatic knowledge,” said Parker.

“MiQ has an incredible product offering, which is constantly evolving, with data and outcomes at the forefront. I’m excited to build on the current momentum of the NSW team and to achieve further success by delivering brilliant work with our partners,” said Koedam.

Koedam’s appointment is effective immediately.