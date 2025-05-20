Michael McEwan Departs M+C Saatchi To Lead Droga5 Melbourne Team

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, has appointed Michael McEwan as director of Droga5 Melbourne, effective late May 2025. McEwan brings nearly three decades of experience in the marketing industry, having held senior roles both in Australia and internationally.

McEwan fills a leadership void left by former Melbourne CEO Paul McMillan who exited the business last October, alongside then chief creative officer Ant Keogh and chief strategy officer Michael Derepas.

He joins the Droga5 ANZ leadership team from M+C Saatchi Group, where he spent five years, most recently serving as CEO of M+C Saatchi AUNZ. Under his leadership, the agency secured major clients—including Youi, Cherry Motors and Australian Red Cross lifeblood—and delivered award-winning campaigns. The agency recently underwent a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it rebrand from M&C Saatchi.

He served at M+C Saatchi for more than five and a half years in leadership roles. Previously, he spent nine years at Ogilvy, including as managing director, and has also held senior roles at DDB and BBDO earlier in his career.

McEwan is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is widely respected for his client partnerships, creative leadership, and team-building acumen.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Droga5. There’s enormous opportunity in Melbourne to unleash the creative depth at Droga5 and the world-class capabilities of Accenture Song,” said Droga5 ANZ director of Melbourne Michael McEwan.

“Droga5’s reputation for culturally resonant, effective work is second to none. While others talk about the future, Droga5 and Accenture Song are actively shaping it – I’m looking forward to contributing to that momentum”.

“As we continue to shape Droga5 in Australia and New Zealand, I’m thrilled to have Michael join us. He is a natural collaborator with a strong track record of pushing for great work and building exceptional teams,” said Droga5 ANZ CEO and Accenture Song ANZ marketing practice lead Matt Michael.

“I am greatly looking forward to working with him and watching him harness the capability we have across Droga5 and the broader Accenture Song network. His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in the Melbourne market and supporting its business and creative communities”.