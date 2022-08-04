Meta Rolls Out NFTs On Instagram And Facebook

Today, Instagram is rolling out digital collectibles in Australia and to more people in over 100 countries, allowing people to display their NFTs on Instagram and Facebook.

With the rise of web3 technologies, Instagram fans can now support their favourite creators in new ways, including by purchasing and showcasing digital collectibles – art, images and videos, music or trading cards – as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The feature will allow users to:

Once you post a digital collectible, it will receive a special visual treatment and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile. Automatically tag both the creator and collector: The creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

Aerial and street photographer Natalie Amrossi (@misshattan) has used the features to increase interest in her work and boost sales across platforms. Amrossi said: “NFTs have opened the doors to new opportunities for me and other artists around the world. This new technology provides us with another outlet to make a living and to connect with our fans and collectors. Instagram has helped build careers for so many creatives, including myself, and now our communities can support us further by sharing our work on the platform.”

Following the initial test launch in May, this milestone reflects Meta’s focus to make NFTs more accessible, with the potential to expand access, reduce costs, and empower and accelerate innovation for people and creators around the world.