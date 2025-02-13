MediaNewsletter

Mentoring Men Appoints Sefiani As Comms Agency

Strategic comms agency, Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has partnered with Mentoring Men, a registered Australian not-for-profit organisation providing free long-term one-to-one life mentoring for men going through life challenges or changes.

Sefiani will help to raise awareness of the powerful work Mentoring Men does nationwide, with a particular focus on reaching potential mentees in both metropolitan and regional areas. Activity will include messaging support, research, media outreach, organic social media strategy, internal communications to existing mentors and mentees, video production and influencer strategy.

Sefiani will work in collaboration with Censuswide (the global research agency) and Principals (the Australian branding agency) to help Mentoring Men reach key audiences effectively.

Men represent 75 per cent of all suicides in Australia, yet most suicide prevention support services are more effective reaching women rather than men. Mentoring Men’s unique proactive approach aims to engage with men who need help before they spiral into crisis. The not-for-profit believes that sometimes just having someone listen, without judgement or agenda, can be the difference between life and death. Their trained volunteer mentors provide vital support for men, which in turn creates stronger, healthier families and communities.

Nick Owens, director – corporate and reputation at Sefiani, said: “Mentoring Men occupies an important place in the spectrum of support available to Australians, and particularly Australian men. We’re delighted to be supporting Mentoring Men to expand the reach and scope of work they do. Having worked with CEO Filipe Gama e Silva in a previous not-for-profit role and been impressed by his energy and commitment, our team is looking forward to helping Mentoring Men make a significant impact at this important time.”

Filipe Gama e Silva, CEO and non-executive director, Mentoring Men, said: “We’re immensely proud of our top-quality mentorship program which has been a lifeline for men in need of support, as well as helping them rebuild their confidence and transform their lives for the better. Our goal in 2025 is to reach more men around Australia and show them the value mentorship can bring to their lives, and we’re excited to have Sefiani by our side to help us do that.”

