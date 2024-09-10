Media33 Wins Media Planning Account For Barry’s Drinks

Barry’s Drinks, part of the Alter Ego Drinks portfolio, has announced the appointment of Media33 as its agency for strategic media planning and investment across traditional and digital platforms.

Media33 will handle all aspects of planning, buying, and analytics for Barry’s Drinks.

“We are thrilled to bring Media33 on board as our media agency partner. Their creative approach and deep expertise in navigating both digital and traditional media landscapes align perfectly with our vision for Barry’s Drinks, and their strategic insights will play a crucial role in amplifying our brand’s reach and resonance with consumers,” said Robbie D’Orazio, co-owner of Barry’s Drink.

“Media33 brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our thinking. Their ability to understand the essence of our brand and return fire with such alignment and creativity is already getting us excited for what is to come. We look forward to working closely with the team to achieve our ambitious goals and see what campaigns and collabs we can come up with,” said Bailey Smith, co-owner of Barry’s Drinks.

“We are rapt to have been appointed by Bailey & Robbie – the brand has such strong ambitions and goals and that is exactly what we love at Media33: a challenge, but more so a competitive challenge. Our team is eager to leverage our expertise, innovative strategies and creativity to drive significant results for the brand. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to contributing to Barry’s Drinks’ continued success and growth,” added Michael Lambert, executive director of Media33.

The partnership is set to commence immediately, with initial campaigns planned for launch in the coming months.