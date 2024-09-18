Campaigns

Mazda Takes Over oOh!media's Martin Place Retail Precinct With Refreshed 'Zoom Zoom' Campaign

Mazda Australia is reinvigorating its iconic ‘Zoom Zoom’ brand proposition with a high-impact Out of Home (OOH) campaign at Sydney’s newly launched Martin Place Retail precinct. As the flagship activation of a broader national rollout, Mazda’s takeover leverages oOh!’s ten digital screens, spanning both large and small formats, designed to capture attention in one of the city’s most highly sought-after locations.

Beyond Martin Place, Mazda’s campaign extends across oOh!’s multi-format network, utilising classic, digital and consecutive placement to amplify creative impact at scale across Street, Road, and Retail environments, ensuring a strong presence nationwide.

“Martin Place Retail introduces our refreshed ‘Zoom Zoom’ proposition on a big, unmissable canvas. Situated at the heart of Sydney’s commuter journey, its high-dwell environment allows us to connect with a key audience with impact, aligning with our long-term brand strategy,” said Alastair Doak, director of marketing of Mazda Australia.

“As someone who has always been a fan of the original ‘Zoom Zoom’ concept, and as a proud Mazda driver, it’s exciting to see the campaign make such a strong return. Mazda’s takeover of Martin Place, combined with the scale of our network, is creating an unmissable presence. It’s a perfect example of how oOh! drives brand fame,” said Chris Freel, group director of sales, oOh!.

OMD, Mazda’s media agency, played a key role in ensuring the campaign’s success by strategically placing the brand at touchpoints to maximise impact across multiple environments.

“The new Martin Place Retail space is like no other. It captures the bustling energy of Sydney in a premium quality precinct which is a great strategic fit with the Mazda brand and an ideal platform to launch the new ‘Zoom Zoom’ brand campaign developed by CHEP. It’s a powerful combination of impact and dwell time that’ll ensure creative memorability,” said Sharon Cookson, managing partner OMD Melbourne.

While the Martin Place Retail precinct serves as the flagship for the OOH campaign, Mazda’s multi-format strategy will create impact far beyond Sydney, sparking a national conversation that reminds Australians – ‘Zoom Zoom’ is back.

