Mark Humphries Will Be “Taking The Piss” In Weekly Satirical Segment Launched By 7NEWS

The Seven Network has unveiled a new weekly satirical segment, The 6:57pm News, to be hosted by comedian Mark Humphries.

Starting on 12 July and running every Friday at the end of Seven’s 6pm bulletins nationally, The 6:57pm News will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The segment will see Humphries tackle contemporary issues with a smart and insightful approach, using political commentary and wit.

He gained prominence as a presenter on ABC’s satirical show The Roast, and later on 7:30. He has also previously appeared on SBS’ The Feed, Network Ten’s Pointless, and ABC’s Insiders.

“Mark’s new segment will use satire to cut through political spin and translate current affairs in the universal news language of taking the piss,” said Anthony De Ceglie, director of news and current affairs and editor-in-chief at Seven West Media.

“After five years sullying the good name of the ABC’s 7.30, I’m delighted to now be sullying the good name of 7NEWS,” said Humphries.

“This isn’t some radical shakeup of the news, it’s just a three-minute segment at the end of the week. There’ll still be plenty of time for the program to talk about football matches that have already happened and football matches that haven’t happened yet”.

“I believe I’ve been hired due to my vague resemblance to network star Dr Chris Brown. I’m looking forward to playing the back of Chris’ head in reverse shots on Dancing With the Stars,” he joked.