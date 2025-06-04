Man Of Many Unveils Campaign For R.M.Williams Celebrating Craftsmanship Via Catinella

Man of Many has unveiled a new long-form campaign for R.M.Williams, in collaboration with creative agency Catinella.

The video offers a look inside the R.M.Williams Adelaide workshop, spotlighting the craftsmanship behind its Craftsman boot.

The campaign was produced in-house by Man of Many’s content studio.

“We’re seeing a strong demand from brands for deeper storytelling – content that doesn’t just sell, but informs and inspires. This project with R.M.Williams captures the values that matter to modern audiences: authenticity, care and legacy. That’s what long-form video allows us to communicate,” Harry Parsons, head of branded content at Man of Many said.

“Our role is evolving beyond traditional publishing. We’re now a creative partner and production house that builds narratives alongside our brand clients. This campaign is a perfect example of that evolution,” John Guanzon, director and head of creative and production added.

The film features Man of Many’s branded content editor, Rob Edwards, as on-camera talent, guiding viewers through the space, blurring the line between advertising and documentary.

Man of Many has plans to expand its YouTube and owned media output throughout 2025.

Credits:

Client: R.M.Williams

Agency Partner: Catinella

Publication: Man of Many

Production: Man of Many – advertise.manofmany.com

Campaign Management: Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Director: John Guanzon – Head of Creative and Production

Editor & Talent: Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor