Man Of Many Unveils Campaign For R.M.Williams Celebrating Craftsmanship Via Catinella

Man of Many has unveiled a new long-form campaign for R.M.Williams, in collaboration with creative agency Catinella.

The video offers a look inside the R.M.Williams Adelaide workshop, spotlighting the craftsmanship behind its Craftsman boot.

The campaign was produced in-house by Man of Many’s content studio.

“We’re seeing a strong demand from brands for deeper storytelling – content that doesn’t just sell, but informs and inspires. This project with R.M.Williams captures the values that matter to modern audiences: authenticity, care and legacy. That’s what long-form video allows us to communicate,” Harry Parsons, head of branded content at Man of Many said.

“Our role is evolving beyond traditional publishing. We’re now a creative partner and production house that builds narratives alongside our brand clients. This campaign is a perfect example of that evolution,” John Guanzon, director and head of creative and production added.

The film features Man of Many’s branded content editor, Rob Edwards, as on-camera talent, guiding viewers through the space, blurring the line between advertising and documentary.

Man of Many has plans to expand its YouTube and owned media output throughout 2025.

Credits:

Client: R.M.Williams
Agency Partner: Catinella
Publication: Man of Many
Production: Man of Many – advertise.manofmany.com
Campaign Management: Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content
Director: John Guanzon – Head of Creative and Production
Editor & Talent: Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

