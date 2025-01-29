Magnite Partners With Sky New Zealand To Power Programmatic Advertising On Sky Sport Now

Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, is working with Sky New Zealand to power programmatic advertising on Sky’s premium live and on-demand sports streaming platform, Sky Sport Now.

Following the recent launch of digital advertising on Sky Sport Now, buyers will have programmatic access to the platform’s live sports inventory for the first time through Magnite.

With 51.3 million annual streams and content across an average of 35 sporting codes, Sky Sport Now offers advertisers an opportunity to engage audiences with data-driven targeting and optimised campaigns, maintained within a premium environment.

Magnite’s streaming technology will help Sky recognise the value of its content in a way that respects the viewer experience while making it easier for buyers to access scalable, premium inventory and reach engaged audiences.

“The launch of digital advertising on Sky Sport Now unlocks Sky’s highly engaged live sport audiences on this platform for the first time. With all the live sport that Kiwis love in one place and scalable audiences now available to local digital advertisers, we’re experiencing strong interest from clients eager to get involved, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support from agencies and advertisers,” Lauren Quaintance, Sky New Zealand’s chief media and data officer said.

“Aligning with the right partners to ensure we can package this inventory efficiently, while delivering a premium viewing experience has been critical, and Magnite has proven to be a highly effective partner. We’re excited to continue working with them to facilitate programmatic access to Sky’s highly engaged live sport audiences for the first time,” added Quaintance.

“Sky New Zealand has expanded its offering to meet the consumer appetite for more accessible live sports content, and we’re pleased to be working with them to unlock new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged sports fans. We look forward to helping drive continued success as they leverage our leading streaming technology to enable programmatic activation of premium live sports inventory on Sky Sport Now,” Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite added.