Maddie Basso Steps Up To Helm Yahoo’s Australian Operation As Dan Richardson, John McNerney Exit

Maddie Basso has stepped up to take the reins of Yahoo’s local operation, B&T can reveal.

Basso had been the firm’s head of commercial but will now serve as its head of Yahoo DSP, reporting directly to Jon Finnie, VP of international sales at Yahoo.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping up to lead the commercial teams today. It’s a really exciting thing to be part of and we’ve got amazing momentum in this market. The team that are stepping up are all exceptional people that specialise in so many different parts of the business.”

That leadership team includes existing staff Lorraine Donnelly, Alba Marco, Kristine Celona, Keren Homan, Eliot Thompson and Jerry Ralhan.

“We’ve got a strong group of 10 leaders who’ve stepped up to drive the next phase,” Finnie told B&T.

“The majority of them are female, too, which is something that we’re really proud of.”

“A lot of them have been here for a very long time,” added Basso.

“It’s a massive testament to the culture that we have built at Yahoo. We bleed purple at Yahoo and our partners really feel that… A majority of us are female leaders which is an amazing story. It’s not very common in this market for a tech company to be led mainly by women.”

That said, what comes up must also comes down. Dan Richardson Yahoo’s AUSEA director of data and insights at AUSEA while and John McNerney, its AUSEA managing director, are both leaving the business.

The news of their departure marks quite the change for the business locally. Richardson had been with Yahoo since 2015. McNerney, meanwhile, joined Yahoo in 2010. B&T understands that there are a small number of other departures from Yahoo, too.

“I’d like to thank Dan and John for their efforts over the years. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the efforts they’ve put in on the business,” Jon Finnie, Yahoo’s VP of international sales told B&T.

Finnie also thanked the other staff for their “significant contributions to the business”.

Finnie was quick to say, however, the change to Yahoo’s senior staff was “not performance-related”.

“These changes are designed to align with how we operate across our international markets, to improve collaboration across the regions and position the team for long-term growth.

“They’re strategic, they’re not performance-related changes. As any business evolves, it updates about how we simplify globally. We continue and do see Australia as a key growth market.”

Yahoo told B&T its efforts at growth are centred around its CTV and commerce media plays. While there has been some tumult in the DSP sector generally in Australia, Finnie said Yahoo’s moves were focused on its internal ambitions for growth.

“Yahoo DSP has been growing steadily in the region. This change is about building on that momentum and aligning more closely with our global structure to support long-term growth but focusing on our own path, investing in areas where we see clear client demands like commerce media, CTV with our Netflix partnership and measurement. This shift helps us stay ahead, not catch up,” said Finnie.

“It’s about how we instil confidence in the business, how do we streamline for success going forward, how do we allow ourselves to continue the double-digit growth that we have today? One way for us to do that is to align this region in the same way we do internationally. If it wasn’t for the strong competence, tenure and female leadership that we have in the market we wouldn’t have facilitated these changes,” he added.

Basso said, however, that Yahoo’s clients would not see significant disruption.

“Everything in terms of the experience that the clients have remains the same with Yahoo. We’ll continue to be very consistent and clear in how we service them. The main thing to call out is that nothing changes in terms of the people are clients are working with at Yahoo. The people they know, trust and have worked with for a really long time. They’re still really focused on client and campaign success,” she said.

Basso herself only joined Yahoo in June last year after spending seven years at Captify, rising to become its head of commercial.

She’s confident in the wicket she’s inherited too. Saying Yahoo has a “really strong Q4 line up” and is achieving “double-digit growth” year-on-year.

B&T has contacted Richardson and McNerney for comment.