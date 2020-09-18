Madame Tussauds Launches Sydney TikTok Challenge
Madame Tussauds Sydney has teamed up with some of Sydney’s favourite influencers to launch a series of interactive TikTok challenges for visitors and social media users to replicate with the stars.
Head to @TussaudsSydney on TikTok this week to see high profile and fast-growing influencers set six TikTok challenges. Then visit the ultimate TikTok playground aka Madame Tussauds Sydney from 25 September to replicate, recreate or duet the challenges in the various zones.
Across the attraction, visitors and TikTokers will also be able to scan QR codes for easy to follow influencer-led tutorials on each of the challenges.
There are six challenges to complete, including:
- Fashion Challenge: Model Lyndl Kean (@lyndlkean) shows users how to grab attention and strut the Madame Tussauds Sydney runway with a slow-motion effect
- Party Challenge: Comedian Christine Abadir (@christineabadir) dares you to creatively pose with as many celebrities as you can in 15 seconds within the A-List Zone featuring Liam Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, Delta Goodrem and more
- Music Challenge: Dancer and actor Marlon Woods (@marlonwoods_) takes you step-by-step through a fine, fresh and fierce routine to Katy Perry’s California Girls in the Music Zone
- Sport Challenge: Former Olympian Sonny Webster (@sonnywebstergb) teaches you to pose like iconic athletes including Layne Beachley, Tim Cahill and more in the Sport Zone
- Film Challenge: Actor Caitie Browne (@caitiebrowne) shows off the art of transitions while searching for Grease’s Sandy in the Film Zone
- All Access Challenge: Madame Tussauds Sydney’s (@TussaudsSydney) very own viral star Rhys Phillips dares you to answer the controversial question ‘who do you rather’ across multiple zones
“It’s a whole new way of experiencing and interacting with Madame Tussauds Sydney, the ultimate TikTok playground, for our guests and content creators,” Richard Dilly, Madame Tussauds Sydney General Manager said.
“We can’t wait to see you all at these school holidays and completing the challenges on TikTok.”
Visitors who partake in Madame Tussauds Sydney’s TikTok Challenges will go in the running to win one of six Merlin Annual Passes. One winner will be selected from each category on 31 October 2020.
Please login with linkedin to commentMadame Tussauds TikTok
Latest News
Mumbrella Bows To Industry Pressure & Switches Off Comments
Mumbrella has made the bold call to turn off comments on its articles, a move that will undoubtedly have a big impact for the publishing site. Mumbrella head of content Damian Francis made the announcement Friday afternoon, penning an opinion piece which will be the last article on Mumbrella to have comments. Francis wrote: “From […]
Visit Victoria Launches “Click For Vic” Via SIRAP
First large piece of campaign work that SIRAP have created for Visit Victoria (TVC, outdoor, print)
Australian Formula 1 Sensation Daniel Ricciardo Joins Optus In Fresh Partnership
Daniel Ricciardo is the undisputed nice-guy of Australian sport. Although Adam Gilchrist could possibly dispute that.
Bankwest Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity Via WPP’s UNION
Bankwest unveils new brand identity that sadly doesn't say the Banking Royal Commission sent most of our board to gaol.
Lady Gaga Sings Her Way Through Glorious New Valentino Perfume Ad
There are no bigger Gaga fans than the B&T office. As was evident by our editor's hairbush rendition of this earlier.
“I Don’t Like That”: Trump Questions Proposed TikTok-Oracle Partnership
Consider this: if Trump were to lose the election, where will journalists get their daily dose of madness from?
80s Crooner Michael Bolton Sings Of His Love Of Mac & Cheese In Oddball New Spot
Were you slightly scarred by your parent's album collection when you were a kid? Bring back the repressed memories here.
Heinz Kicks Goals With Collingwood Partnership
Heinz has teamed-up with the most hated sporting club in the country. Yes, someone in marketing thought this had legs.
Aussie & Kiwi Icons Revisit Childhood In Nostalgic LEGO Super Mario Collab
It's often said there's no pain quite like treading on LEGO. Still, B&T's recent staff firewalk put pay to that idea.
2020’s Defining Moment? Pensioner Mistakes Slushie Machine For Hand Sanitiser!
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, it just keeps jumping up and surprising you, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Wrap: Bachelor & Gogglebox Enjoy A Bump, But Nine Gets Gold
Yet again, B&T's condensed 122 hours of last night's TV into a two-minute read. It's very similar to the Hadron Collider
Survey Reveals Rising Popularity Of Audio Advertising In Mobile Games
A YouGov survey has revealed that adult mobile game players prefer audio ads over other monetisation models in mobile games. The survey, which asked 1,249 players about their preferences in mobile games, revealed that consumers have a preference for audio advertising, surpassing other popular monetisation models such as rewarded video and in-app purchases. The new […]
Thinkerbell Unveils Over 55s Internship To Combat Adland Ageism
B&T would never tolerate ageism of any kind. Yet, that doesn't extend to our editor's Duran Duran & Culture Club albums.
Australia Tumbles Down iPhone Pricing List
In excellent news if you want to hock one at the local Cash Converters, iPhones are becoming more pricey in Australia.
IVE Launches Expanded Hygiene And PPE Product Range
IVE has today announced the launch of ivolve, it’s expanded hygiene and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) offering designed to help businesses return to the workplace safely. Led by hygiene and health consultant, Shylie Smith, the offering already provides products such as face masks, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes to many of Australia’s largest businesses including […]
KitKat Engages Gaming Community In New Brand Campaign Via Connecting Plots
When the B&T office has a break, we always choose a KitKat. Well, the actual truth is we go to the pub & don't return.
Study: Aussies Want Strong Leadership From Brands To Drive Us Out Of Pandemic-Induced Recession
Aussies want brands to lead us out of the CV-19-induced recession. And here's B&T pinning our hopes on epidemiologists.
“Could This Year Get Any Better?” The Whole COVID Malarkey Spoofed In Glorious Fast Food Spot
In desperate need of a COVID-19 laugh? This will do it. Or, failing that, put chilli powder on a colleague's face mask.
Repco Supercars Pro Eseries Set For Return
Nine Virgin Australia Supercars Championship teams have confirmed their place in an expanded 2020 Repco Supercars Pro Eseries field. Repco recently announced it will take naming rights sponsorship of the Supercars Championship and the Bathurst 1000 from 2021-2025 and is the new naming rights partner of the popular eseries that will again feature a number […]
Nike Reveals Australian National Team Kit Made From 100% Recycled Bottles
B&T has to admit these new Nike shirts look quite smart. They're a horrible gaudy canary yellow, but smart nonetheless.
Half Of All Searches Will Soon Be By Voice (And, Yes, You Should Be Worried About Your Privacy)
Here, B&T tackles the tricky subject of voice and privacy. Well, not us personally, as we know bugger-all about it.
Havas Acquires US Creative Agency Camp + King
Havas' acquistion tentacles snare new agency. However, that's not to infer it's some soft-bodied, eight-limbed mollusc.
Huzzah! All The Winners & Runners Up From The 2020 Snapchat Young Lions Australia Competition
It's all the winners & runners up from the Snapchat Young Lions. And, if you're not on it, technically the losers, too.
M&C Saatchi Melbourne Further Bolsters Leadership Team
M&C Saatchi Melbourne has bolstered its leadership team. Although the carrying of ceremonial swords has been ruled out.
Suzuki Invites Customers To Book A Test Drive To A Test Drive In Latest Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
Suzuki Australia have announced that they are so confident in the experience of their own vehicles that they are allowing customers to test drive them to other test drives, at other dealers. This latest tongue-in-cheek campaign from the For Fun’s Sake platform, has launched with a TVC showing a Suzuki dealer assisting potential car-buyers to […]
Modibodi Launches Progressive Campaign ‘The New Way To Period’ Via Emotive
Get the period ad right & you may as well start writing your industry awards acceptance speech. But get it wrong…!!!
Fiverr Launches Into Aussie Market, Appoints By All Means As Creative Agency
Tel Aviv headquartered global freelance marketplace, Fiverr, is launching into the Australian market with By All Means as lead creative agency, following a four-way pitch. By All Means will be charged with leading brand growth via multiple campaigns that will begin this month concurrently with a refresh for the brand rolling out globally. “In many […]
Twitch Experiments With Mid-Roll Ads, Promising More Revenue For Creators
Here's some exciting news for Twitch users. However, it will be of virtually no use whatsoever to twitch sufferers.
The Athlete’s Foot Expands Online Range To Include Activewear & Performance Clothing
Put on some weight during lockdown? Well, why not resemble an eggplant with some new Lycra gear from The Athlete's Foot.
SAP And INVNT Re-Define The Virtual Experience With New Digital Format For Effect 2020
This top virtual event had "must-see" stamped all over it. That was until it announced Rove McManus as MC.