Madame Tussauds Launches Sydney TikTok Challenge

Madame Tussauds Sydney has teamed up with some of Sydney’s favourite influencers to launch a series of interactive TikTok challenges for visitors and social media users to replicate with the stars.

Head to @TussaudsSydney on TikTok this week to see high profile and fast-growing influencers set six TikTok challenges. Then visit the ultimate TikTok playground aka Madame Tussauds Sydney from 25 September to replicate, recreate or duet the challenges in the various zones.

Across the attraction, visitors and TikTokers will also be able to scan QR codes for easy to follow influencer-led tutorials on each of the challenges.

There are six challenges to complete, including:

Fashion Challenge: Model Lyndl Kean (@lyndlkean) shows users how to grab attention and strut the Madame Tussauds Sydney runway with a slow-motion effect

Tussauds Sydney runway with a slow-motion effect Party Challenge: Comedian Christine Abadir (@christineabadir) dares you to creatively pose with as many celebrities as you can in 15 seconds within the A-List Zone featuring Liam Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, Delta Goodrem and more

Music Challenge: Dancer and actor Marlon Woods (@marlonwoods_) takes you step-by-step through a fine, fresh and fierce routine to Katy Perry’s California Girls in the Music Zone

in the Music Zone Sport Challenge: Former Olympian Sonny Webster (@sonnywebstergb) teaches you to pose like iconic athletes including Layne Beachley, Tim Cahill and more in the Sport Zone

Film Challenge: Actor Caitie Browne (@caitiebrowne) shows off the art of transitions while searching for Grease ’s Sandy in the Film Zone

’s Sandy in the Film Zone All Access Challenge: Madame Tussauds Sydney’s (@TussaudsSydney) very own viral star Rhys Phillips dares you to answer the controversial question ‘who do you rather’ across multiple zones

“It’s a whole new way of experiencing and interacting with Madame Tussauds Sydney, the ultimate TikTok playground, for our guests and content creators,” Richard Dilly, Madame Tussauds Sydney General Manager said.

“We can’t wait to see you all at these school holidays and completing the challenges on TikTok.”

Visitors who partake in Madame Tussauds Sydney’s TikTok Challenges will go in the running to win one of six Merlin Annual Passes. One winner will be selected from each category on 31 October 2020.