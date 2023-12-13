Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024.

The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and Hilton Cairns as esteemed resorts offering delegates exclusive discounts.

Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest runs from June 4 to June 7 2024 and takes place at the Cairns Convention Centre.

Expected to attract 2,000 delegates in 2024 after numbers doubled this year from the 650 who attended the inaugural Cairns event in 2022, the event is poised to be a must-attend for anyone working in media, marketing and advertising.

The tourism boom and benefits to the local economy thanks to the APAC festival of creativity have not gone unnoticed with Tourism Tropical North Queensland General Manager of Partnerships and Events Rosie Douglas praising the event.

“The event has become very high profile in the region and has a huge impact on the local economy,” Douglas told B&T earlier this year.

With Shangri-La now joining Cannes in Cairns, this sees the event more than double accommodation partners – with more expected to be added in 2024.

In another exciting update for delegates attending the popular 2024 extravaganza, Reef Unlimited has been proudly announced as the official adventure partner for the prestigious event.