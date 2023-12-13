Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event.

With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak up the sights and knowledge of the leading event but also embrace their sense of adventure.

In an exciting update for delegates attending the popular 2024 extravaganza, Reef Unlimited has been proudly announced as the official adventure partner for the prestigious event.

Set to enhance the Cannes in Cairns 2024 experience with exclusive offers and thrilling adventures, Reef Unlimited will extend a special 15 per cent discount to all Cannes in Cairns 2024 delegates as the official adventure partner.

This exclusive offer applies to a range of exhilarating adventures, allowing attendees to explore the natural wonders of the Great Barrier Reef and its surrounding attractions.

With no less than 1,200 attendees this year – and 2,000 expected for 2024 – Cannes in Cairns has become a magnet for innovative and bold minds across APAC in the world of advertising, media, marketing, communications, tech and more.

With unmissable content taking centre stage from Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 June, attendees travelling far and wide love nothing more than taking advantage of the surroundings by taking part in the popular Reef Excursions on the final day.

Be that for team get-togethers, client shmooze, some hearty sea deck networking or just some good old-fashioned me time, our research and feedback tell us that our hardworking and ambitious delegates want to tick off not just content bucket lists – but adventure bucket lists.

Thanks to Reef Unlimited joining as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event, delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to embark on the Reef Magic Tour on Friday 7 June. Set to be an immersive journey allowing attendees to witness the vibrant marine life, explore coral gardens, and indulge in the breathtaking beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, watch for registrations to open early 2024.

In addition, delegates can choose from a diverse selection of adventures, including Green Island and Fitzroy tours which provide up-close encounters with the vibrant marine life and unique coral formations.

For the adrenaline seekers, Reef Unlimited offers the exhilarating experience of skydiving. Delegates can also delve into the underwater world with Dreamtime Dive and Snorkel, or witness the beauty of the ocean’s giants with the Whale Watching tour.

Reef Unlimited’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and unparalleled customer service ensures that delegates will not only have an unforgettable adventure but also contribute to the preservation of this UNESCO World Heritage site.

Delegates are encouraged to seize the unique opportunity of the event by taking advantage of Reef Unlimited’s exclusive offer during Cannes in Cairns 2024.