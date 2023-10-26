Save Cash & Sleep Better – Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Hotel Partners

Cannes in Cairns is back, bigger and better than ever before. The highly successful event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract even more delegates than last year, and you won’t want to miss out!

By booking with one of our four hotel partners you’ll receive a specially curated price for festival attendees and be just a stone’s throw from all the action.

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!

From eco-friendly design elements to immersive rainforest spa experiences and locally sourced, farm-to-table dining, these accommodation options promise to immerse you in the essence of this tropical paradise, situated just a short walk from all the Cannes in Cairns’ action.

PULLMAN CAIRNS INTERNATIONAL

Pullman Cairns International was made for business with spacious hotel rooms, meeting spaces, and conference & event facilities. Located in the heart of Cairns, Pullman Cairns International offers guests an excellent base to explore the city. Fine dining and casual eating are just moments away for guests at the Pullman Cairns Hotel.

NOVOTEL CAIRNS OASIS RESORT

Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort is an excellent option for business guests. Guests staying at this impressive resort are within easy reach of many of Cairns’ top attractions, including the Esplanade and the Reef Casino and a wide variety of restaurants, bars and shops.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON CAIRNS

This oceanfront hotel is surrounded by landscaped tropical gardens with views of the Coral Sea. With meeting rooms on-site and a 24-hour fitness centre, this hotel was built for business travellers. The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns is within walking distance of Cairns Aquarium, Cairns Art Gallery, the Esplanade Lagoon, and the city centre. Cairns Airport is also just five kilometres away.

HILTON CAIRNS

Set amid tropical greenery on the Cairns’ waterfront, the Hilton Cairns boasts an executive lounge, on-site dining and meeting rooms. Located just 400 metres from The Reef Terminal and just a seven-minute walk from the Cairns Esplanade.

So, as you delve into the kaleidoscope of creativity at Cannes in Cairns, choose one of our hotel partners for an experience that mirrors the beauty of Tropical Queensland.

Don’t forget to secure your Super Early Bird tickets here!!!