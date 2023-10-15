Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes in Cairns Is Back

Tourism Tropical North Queensland has announced that Cannes in Cairns will return for another year.

The highly successful Cannes in Cairns event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract 2000 delegates in 2024 after numbers doubled this year from the 650 who attended the inaugural Cairns event in 2022.

“We are delighted to have Cannes in Cairns back in the tropics for 2024. The event has become very high profile in the region and has a huge impact on the local economy” Tourism Tropical North Queensland General Manager of Partnerships and Events Rosie Douglas said.

Cairns is the perfect destination for a return event as the city offers convention spaces including the newly upgraded Cairns Convention Centre following the completion of its $176 million refurbishment.

“Cannes in Cairns showcased the diverse event possibilities in Cairns where the two World Heritage Areas were a natural delegate booster” Douglas added. “Furthermore, successfully increasing delegates numbers each year in the same destination shows the diversity of our destination’s offsite event venues, world-class catering options, and the professionalism of the business events industry in Cairns and Great Barrier Reef”.

“Nowhere else in the world can offer internationally-renowned tourism infrastructure and two stunning World Heritage Areas in a modern tropical city just 10 minutes from an international airport.

“With increased direct flights from Singapore, Haneda, Tokyo, Osaka and Auckland Cannes in Cairns has the opportunity grow delegate numbers from across the Asia-Pacific region,” Douglas said.