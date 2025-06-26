Luminary Deploys APAC’s First Optimizely Software-As-A-Service Website

Eftsure, a provider of payment fraud prevention software in Australia, has become the first in APAC to launch a website on Optimizely’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CMS. The project was implemented by digital agency Luminary, in collaboration with Eftsure and Optimizely.

Released as a beta product in 2024, Optimizely SaaS is a modern, cloud-native version of the Optimizely CMS, designed to remove the burden of managing infrastructure, upgrades, and deployments. It is hosted, maintained, and updated by Optimizely.

The Eftsure project involved a replatforming of the company’s website from WordPress to the Optimizely CMS—with faster performance, localisation features, WYSIWYG editing capacity, and drag-and-drop functionality (using Optimizely’s Visual Page Builder) being among the key reasons for selecting Optimizely SaaS.

“As a fast-scaling company where security and web performance are critical, it was time to move away from WordPress and the many challenges that come with it,” said Niek Dekker, Eftsure’s VP of marketing.

“To support our global ambitions, we were looking for an enterprise-ready solution that would enable us to deliver localised content efficiently and we found that in Optimizely. One of the biggest motivators behind our decision was the fast, easy-to-integrate API, which allowed us to serve content directly into our Next.js framework.”

Commenting on the new website, Luminary’s managing director, Adam Griffith, said: “This project marks a significant milestone, representing the first Optimizely SaaS deployment in the region. For Eftsure, the move to a SaaS-based headless architecture provides the flexibility to reuse content across various channels and delivers a significantly faster, more intuitive user experience.

The new website, born from a complete redesign, allows for better information architecture and a more streamlined customer journey. For Luminary, this launch is a proud continuation of our extensive experience in delivering headless and MACH-based solutions.”

“By removing the need to host or maintain infrastructure, Optimizely’s CMS takes the weight off internal teams, so they can spend less time on updates and patches, and more time creating value for customers,” added Jessica Dannemann, Optimizely’s worldwide partner, ecosystem chief.

“This rollout shows what’s possible when a modern CMS meets a bold digital team: faster launches, fewer tech headaches, and digital experiences that actually perform. For Eftsure, that meant launching securely at speed, with full control over their content.”