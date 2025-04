Apple has released two new ads for its MacBook laptop, with one seeming to suggest that losing your charger nearly doesn’t matter.

Titled ‘Up To 24 Hours’ the campaign shows Jalen, who’s left his laptop charger on the train. Not that he needs to worry as his MacBook has up to 24 hours of battery life.

The second ad, ‘Low Glare’ sees a shirtless, bearded and bejewelled man sitting outside in the sun whilst working.