LiSTNR Signs Long Term Partnership With The Howie Games Podcast

One of Australia’s most popular sports podcasts, The Howie Games, will continue its successful relationship with LiSTNR, as host and creator Mark ‘Howie’ Howard signs a new long term partnership with Southern Cross Austereo (SCA).

Launched in July 2017, The Howie Games has become a go-to destination for in-depth interviews with some of the biggest and most interesting names in the world of sport. From AFL footy legends Leigh Matthews and Nathan Buckley to international stars including Oscar Piastri, Ellyse Perry, and Shaquille O’Neal, The Howie Games dives into the personal stories, challenges and life lessons that have shaped its guests, aiming to inspire and motivate listeners along the way.

With more than 240 episodes to date, The Howie Games has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s favourite sports podcasts.

Mark ‘Howie’ Howard is a highly respected sports broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience covering an extraordinary range of sports. He began his career in sports television on the Formula One World Tour, spending three seasons on the circuit in the late 1990s. Since then, Howie has contributed to coverage of the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, the Melbourne Cup, MotoGP, Australian Open (Tennis and Golf), swimming, Red Bull Air Race, Ironman, Big Bash League cricket — and even the occasional tractor pull. Today, Howie continues to bring his expertise to audiences as a commentator and host with Fox Cricket, Fox Footy, and Triple M Radio – AFL and Cricket, and as creator and host of The Howie Games podcast.

Grant Tothill, executive head LiSTNR operations and audience said: “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with The Howie Games. Howie is one of Australia’s most experienced and versatile sports broadcasters and sets the benchmark as an interviewer with a rare ability for uncovering stories that haven’t been told. His ability to connect with guests and bring out authentic, often unexpected moments, is what sets him apart. As one of the early adopters of the podcast format, he continues to evolve, constantly exploring new ways to engage audiences across audio, video and social platforms.”

Mark ‘Howie’ Howard said: “I am stoked to continue a long-running partnership with LiSTNR. With their innovative and forward thinking approach, they’re undoubtedly the best in the podcast business.

“It’s a privilege to work closely with such a committed group of good mates in Thomas Dullard, Michael James, and Darcy Thomson, as well as the wider team led by the big chief Grant Tothill. We are working on a couple of exciting new projects alongside the regular Howie Games episodes that we can’t wait for our wonderful listeners to tune in to.

“This new deal will see The Howie Games continue its long term partnership with LiSTNR, remaining one of the must-listen to destinations for sports fans across Australia.”

Immerse yourself in the inspirational stories behind sport’s biggest names with Howie. New episodes of The Howie Games drop fortnightly on Thursdays, available to stream for free on the LiSTNR app.