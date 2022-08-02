LiSTNR Launches Sensory Audio Sound States
LiSTNR has launched Sound States, a series of ‘sensory non-music audio’ that influences mood states of listeners, a concept that has found cult popularity among young audiences.
Sound States was a concept conceived inhouse and presented at SCA’s The Lab Contest as part of its innovation program. SCA’s own research found that more than two thirds of its under 35 audience have heard of sensory non-music audio and use it to influence their mood.
Two Sound States have launched on LiSTNR with more to come – one for ‘Focus’, that uses ‘brown noise’ which is generated by decreasing the power, while increasing the frequency of white noise. Just like colours of light are discriminated by their frequencies, there are different colours of noise and although varied, these colours are specified by their power density across frequencies. The other is ‘Sleep’, that uses ambient noise.
LiSTNR has engaged with cross functional experts at SCA such as audio producers, research, and digital product specialists and partnered with Memu at Uncanny Valley, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered music engine, to leverage its award-winning AI software for this experiment.
SCA head of corporate strategy, David Prime, said: “Sound States is the second winning idea from our Lab Contest which encouraged SCA staff to share innovative ideas for LiSTNR and received more than 400 entries across 65 offices nationwide over a six-week period. The first winner was our successful podcast series Stories of Us.
“Sound States is testament to SCA’s focus on innovation and is an experiment leveraging AI to bring innovative concepts in audio to our listeners as well as drive new audiences to LiSTNR. We will continue to innovate in the audio space to add value to our listeners and reach new listeners.”
SCA head of digital & innovation, Chris Johnson, said: “In this first for LiSTNR, we have worked with Memu’s AI to create audio playlists to enhance targeted mood states of listeners. This is a growing area of audio that particularly appeals to younger audiences. Sensory non-music audio is a genre made up of autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, a tingling sensation that usually begins on the scalp and moves down the back of the neck and upper spine, plus binaural beats, coloured noise, and ambient sounds.”
Memu founder and CEO, Charlton Hill, said: “Uncanny Valley is delighted to partner with SCA to create the Focus Sound States channel for LiSTNR. Not only is it a chance to work together in the growing field of sonic wellbeing but also an experiment to highlight the infinite possibilities of ‘fit for purpose’ generative music that incorporates artist contributions in a truly scalable and trackable way. We are committed to ensuring the Australian music industry maintains pace with global efforts in finding tech driven opportunities and new revenue streams for artists.”
Latest News
BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]
The Digital Experience: Why One Size Doesn’t Fit All
This pro argues the digital experience isn't one size fits all. Unlike the muumuu, hotel slipper & the football beanie.
Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]
The Brands That Braved Splendour
Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.
Russia Trolls The West With Creepily Cooked “Welcome To Russia” Ad
Russia appears to be fighting back against Sylvester Stallone's entire movie back catalogue in creepy propaganda ads.
Heinz Plant Proteinz Campaign Via REBORN Celebrates Aussie’s Healthy Choices
Nothing warms and nourishes in winter like a bowl of piping hot plant-based soup. There's also bourbon, admittedly.
News Corp To Aid Everyday Aussies With News Compare
Rupert may be going through a terrible divorce himself yet his thoughts are still with everyday Aussies doing it tough.
Common Ventures’ James Crawley Debuts At Melbourne International Film Festival
B&T's alway happy to promote adlanders' side projects. Except for terrible amateur theatre or folk music ensembles.
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]
Manu Feildel Admits He Misses Working With Pete Evans, As MKR Prepares To Debut
MKR's Manu Feildel admits he pines for his old mate Pete Evans. Mercifully, TV audiences are far less enamoured.
Icon Agency Celebrates 20th Birthday With New Brand Platform
Most folk celebrate a 20th by giving the Aperol spritz a solid nudge. Not Icon Agency, who chose a vomit-free approach.
Dentsu Head Office Reports Record Revenues For Q2
Work for dentsu? Well, B&T's saying take the rest of the afternoon off after Tokyo head office reports impressive Q2s.
$100k Raised For Charity As PHD Wins UnLtd: Cup Sydney
PHD has won this year's UnLtd indoor soccer comp! Taking home prestigious trophy, shin bruising & possible torn hammy.
Woolies’ Cartology Nabs Google’s Robbie Hills To Lead The Business’ Commercial Function
Robbie Hills shifts over to Woolies' Cartology. Studiously avoiding any conversation on the price of iceberg lettuce.
In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist
The In-House Agency Council has announced its IHAC Awards 2022 shortlist. Australia’s first award show celebrating in-house and hybrid agencies, the IHAC Awards recognise teams that have produced high-quality industry leading work from the past 12 months. Categories are Best Creative Work, Best Innovation, Best Integrated Campaign and In-House Agency of the Year. Judged by […]
Monday TV Wrap: The Commonwealth Games Brings Sweet Victory For Seven
England may have won the Women's Euro, but Australia's Commonwealth Games badminton team is set to burst that bubble.
In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising
In this guest post, Integral Ad Science’s ANZ country manager Jessica Miles (lead image), looks at how deceptive content and “fake” news could all be being funded by your digital advertising budget… As ad spending continues to grow, total media ad spending is expected to approach $350 billion in 2022, making media quality assurance ever-present […]
Scott Cam Lashes Out Again At Influencers That Abandoned The Block
Scotty Cam appears livid ahead of this year's Block debut. And this from a man who only works 10 weeks a year.
Clems Promotes Jacqueline Witts To Chief Strategy Officer & Paul Rees-Jones To Chief Brand Officer
Clems office gripped by carrot or chocolate mud dilemma, as indecision surrounds staff promotion celebration cake.
Mark ‘Star Wars’ Hamill Returns To Burger Chain 45 Years After It Sacked Him
Even if you've never seen Star Wars, there's a lot to love here. Still won't make Attack Of The Clones any less hideous.
Disney+ And Foxtel Partner For Platform Integration
Is your rising number of SVOD subscriptions congruent with your maxed out credit cards? Discover why with this news.
Mental Health Charity Batyr And UnLtd Join Pitch2Punch Lineup
B&T is a strong advocate of Pitch2Punch. And by that we mean "drinking at" & not the actual "getting in ring" part.
Jaguar Land Rover Names Penny Ferguson As New MD
Iconic British marque Jaguar Land Rover names new Aussie MD. Picture of the Queen in reception still up for debate.
Indie Agency Emotive Announces Six New Hires Amid Growth
Emotive announces six new hires & delivers a Brady Bunch-esque press photo sans Alice the slightly broken housekeeper.
Dentsu’s Brisbane Office Announces Three Senior Appointments
Two Brisbane icons are on show in this press photo - the fabled Story Bridge and slightly tacky high rise apartments.
Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy
Bellwether Agency has welcomed Miles Mainwaring as general manager and head of strategy. Prior to joining Bellwether, Mainwaring ran his own strategic consultancy specialising in the education sector, having formerly been partner and head of strategy at Melbourne independent agency Venus Communications, and group account director at JWT on the Ford account. Andrew Crook (left) […]
Anthony Freedman To Step Down As Chairman & CEO Of Havas ANZ
Havas CEO Anthony Freedman calls time on his illustrious career. Adds, illustriousness not quite over just yet, however.
Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny
72andSunny has been appointed to create a new platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte. Hydralyte is Australia’s number one oral rehydration solution, developing high quality products that rehydrate you faster than water alone, backed by scientific expertise and a philosophy that life is more enjoyable when you feel great. 72andSunny […]
SMI Data: Aussie Ad Spends Hit Record $8.8 Billion In 21/22 Financial Year
SMI data confirms media spends at an all-time high, in what can only be good news for media bosses eyeing a new Lexus.
Seven Bets On Wholesome Love With The Return Of Farmer Wants A Wife
Farmer Wants A Wife returns for 2022. No news on what host, Natalie Gruzlewski, does the other 45 weeks of the year.
AWARD School Super Jury 2022 Announced
AWARD School unveils a formidable juror panel for 2022. And very possibly formidable mixed netball team too.
Menulog’s Apology Ad For Annoying Katy Perry Ad Wins Nine’s $1 Million State Of Originality
This year's Origin series was tough for Blues fans. Not only an embarrassing series loss, but this Katy Perry ad too!
Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living
Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]
“Not Funny! Out Of Touch! Heartless!” Fury As Gordon Ramsay Tells Lambs He’s Going To Eat Them
B&T warns that animal lovers may find this footage confronting. Hey, even animal haters won't be that thrilled either.
Danny Bass Confirmed As New CEO Of Dentsu’s Media Portfolio
Agencies might be in trouble for having fossil fuel clients, but hats off to their recycling efforts of agency bosses.
The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is Heating Up!
Women in Media People's Choice poll is part industry accolade, part popularity contest. But mostly popularity contest.