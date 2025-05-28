AdvertisingNewsletter

Liquid I.V. Makes A Splash At Bondi Icebergs With Experiential Activation To Spotlight Aussie Dehydration

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

In a striking demonstration of brand storytelling and experiential marketing, Liquid I.V., the Official Hydration Partner of Bondi Beach, drained and dramatically refilled the iconic Bondi Icebergs pools to raise awareness of widespread dehydration among Australians.

The campaign was brought to life through a strategic collaboration between FleishmanHillard, who led public relations and social media amplification, and Live Agency, who managed production, activation, and on-the-ground sampling. Together, Liquid I.V. and the agencies transformed an iconic Bondi landmark into a powerful visual spectacle that sparked conversation on dehydration.

The activation began with the dramatic emptying of the pool, revealing cracks in the floor and the staggering statistic that 70% of Australians are regularly dehydrated*. The dehydrated pool was then ‘rehydrated’ thanks to a larger-than-life Liquid I.V. stick ‘pouring’ into the pool. Keeping Bondi Hydrated, the tagline of Liquid I.V.’s Official Partnership with Bondi Beach, was sketched in large font on the ocean pool’s floor.

The event drew a crowd of influencers, media, and local personalities, including Elle Ferguson, Jordan Barrett, Em Miguel-Leigh, and Bondi Rescue lifeguards Bruce “Hoppo” Hopkins and Anthony “Harries” Carroll. Attendees were invited to enjoy the activation with breakfast and rehydration at branded Liquid I.V. stations, as well as Pilates pointers and hydration tips from Body By Berner’s Bernadette Sukkar, creating a seamless blend of wellness, education, and brand engagement.

The pool takeover then opened to the public, generating impactful images of Bondi swimmers that reinforce the importance of hydration in an active lifestyle.

“This activation is a bold statement on the importance of hydration, delivered in a way that’s both visually arresting and deeply relevant,” said Harrison Power, Unilever Senior Brand Manager Health & Wellbeing Australia. “As Bondi Beach’s Official Hydration Partner, Liquid I.V. is committed to showing up where hydration matters most.”

The campaign follows Liquid I.V.’s recent presence at the Fisher x Chris Lake Sydney Pop-up, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to being present at high-impact cultural moments.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

