Lions Buys Effies, Effie Worldwide To Be Renamed The Effie Lions Foundation

Hot on the heels of itself being acquired by Informa for $2.4 billion, Ascential has entered into an agreement to acquire the commercial assets of Effie, the global benchmark in marketing effectiveness.

Effie will (subject to regulatory approval) join Ascential’s Lions Division, which champions creative marketing that matters, driving growth through creative, effective marketing.

Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally, hosting the largest, most robust and prestigious marketing effectiveness awards in the world. Effie provides insights from more than 125 markets, in addition to tools and training.

Ascential will also (subject to regulatory approval) embark on a long-term partnership with the not-for-profit organisation, Effie Worldwide, Inc., which will be preserved and transformed into a new global Foundation, The Effie LIONS Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”). The Foundation will be dedicated to educating the next generation of talent, offering training for all marketing students, especially those under-represented in the marketing community. Additionally, the Foundation will provide a home for LIONS’ existing not-for-profit initiatives and provide access to some of the LIONS Division digital products, maximising reinvestment in the industry.

“The coming together of LIONS and Effie is a powerful testament to the fact that effectiveness and creativity in marketing are inextricably linked. All enlightened businesses know that creative, effective marketing drives growth,” said Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential.

“This historic partnership will complement the insights and intelligence on marketing and creative effectiveness LIONS already offers via WARC, The Work and Contagious, providing marketing leaders worldwide with the data and evidence they need to make the case for creative marketing that matters. Meanwhile, the creation of The Effie LIONS Foundation, Inc. will educate and inspire our industry, and broaden the opportunities available to everyone to build a career in creativity and marketing.”

Traci Alford, President and CEO, Effie Worldwide, said: “We are excited to join LIONS with such a complementary, yet distinct, portfolio of brands. Closer collaboration between Effie, as the definitive marketing effectiveness benchmark globally, and the LIONS brands is an exciting prospect for the industry as our ability to share insights and find synergies in our data will help to dissect the role creativity plays in driving marketing effectiveness overall. Together we will be able to better understand the key drivers of growth and ultimately help all businesses succeed.”

Headquartered in New York, with offices in Beijing and the UK, Effie has a network of 59 partners covering over 125 markets. Effie will continue to be led by Traci Alford, President and CEO, Effie Worldwide.